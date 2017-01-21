BREAKING:Police swarm two streets following weapons incident

UPDATE 11.50AM: POLICE this morning closed two Ipswich streets following an incident involving a firearm in Toowoomba over night.
A number people are in custody after emergency services swarmed on streets in Leichhardt and North Booval.
A public safety preservation declaration was made in Leichhardt shortly after 4.30am.
Police say the arrests are related to an incident involving armed offenders in Toowoomba.
A Chrysler car was towed from a home at North Booval shortly after 12pm.
David St and North Booval and Charlotte St at Leichhardt were closed but have since re-opened.
EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on scene of an incident at Leichhardt where a public safety preservation declaration has been made.
Police ask people to avoid the vicinity of Charlotte St.
Police, Queensland Ambulance and fire services are all on scene.
More to come.