Cool, calm and armed: Bold robber's brazen heist

BREAKING: He casually walks into the Ipswich servo brandishing a large knife, threatening an attendant before emptying the tills. And it was all caught on CCTV.

Unsuspecting customers can be seen walking into the Tivoli BP store before realising a robbery was taking place and running back out the doors.

The man, whose face is covered, appears to calmly walk behind the counter and allows the staff member to stand out of the way, then takes all the cash from the register.

The robbery took place on November 15 and the police used both the dog squad and Pol air to try and track the thief down when he fled the scene on foot.

Police are yet to lay charges over the incident. Footage from the incident has been released in an attempt to track down the robber.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.