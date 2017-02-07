34°
'Greyhound racing in Logan is well and truly muzzled'

Greg Osborn
Ashleigh Howarth
7th Feb 2017 12:00 PM

UPDATE: The plan to build a greyhound racing track at Cronulla Park in Logan has officially been scrapped to make way for a new youth and sporting facility which will benefit more residents in the long term.

The 10 hectare site on the corner of Compton and Kingston Rds at Slacks Creek had been earmarked for greyhound racing for a number of years, but that decision has now been overturned after tens of thousands of complaints were made from residents who did not wish for the track to go ahead.

The State Government will return the land back to the Logan City Council and promised to provide up to $6.6 million which will go towards construction of a new multi-purpose Police Citizens Youth Centre (PCYC) which will replace the current PCYC on Jacaranda Ave in Woodridge.

The council will also commence a community engagement process in the future to ask residents what other sporting facilities they would like to see built on the land.

The majority of Logan's Labor MPs, as well as State Minister for Racing Grace Grace and Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt met with Logan Mayor Luke Smith to announce the plans on Tuesday morning and to put the community's fears to bed once and for all.

Racing Minister Grace Grace confirmed Cronulla Park would never again be the focus for dog racing.

"As Racing Minister I just want to confirm that Cronulla Park will no longer proceed as a greyhound racing track," she said. "Racing Queensland were very keen to ensure that when we do build facilities for the racing industry it would be in an area that would welcome those facilities.

"Racing Queensland is currently working on a five year infrastructure plan that includes additional facilities for the racing industry but I can categorically say Cronulla Park will no longer be used for Racing Queensland.

"We are looking forward to some world class facilities being built here.

"The community of Logan are the real winners with this decision."

Logan Mayor Luke Smith said he was thrilled with the State Government's decision to stop the greyhound track from moving forward.

"What this announcement signifies is elected representatives from two levels of government listened to the voice of the people. The people were overwhelmingly telling us they did not want greyhounds in Logan," Cr Smith said.

"I am so happy that greyhound racing in Logan is well and truly muzzled.

"It will not be happening. The end has now been signified."

Cr Smith also praised the good work which PCYC's contribute to society and said the construction of a brand new, multi-million facility was a big win for his constituents.

"We are excited about the potential for the 10 hectare site in the middle of suburbia to be utilised for a multi-sports complex, and to have an anchor tenant like the PCYC is just fantastic," he said.

"The PCYC are a foundation of our community. They do so much in our community that touches every part and every facet of the city of Logan and we value them, which is why as a council we fund them on a yearly basis and contribute toward their activities."

 

BREAKING: Logan greyhound racing track scrapped

EARLIER: Animal welfare and local community groups across Southeast Queensland are celebrating after plans for a greyhound racing track at Cronulla Park, Slacks Creek were scrapped.

The Logan City Council and Queensland Government announced the decision earlier today, adding that the land will be returned for use as a sports and recreational facility. 

Animal Liberation Qld wrote on their Facebook page: "This is a great victory for people power!

"We congratulate the Queensland Government and the Logan City Council for making this decision at last, and we hope that this is another nail in the coffin of the greyhound racing industry."

"When Animal Liberation Queensland started its campaign targeting greyhound racing, our goal was to stop this new greyhound track from going ahead." 

"It is through this process that we dug deeper into the practice of live baiting and teamed up with Animals Australia to capture footage across Australia that lead to the famous 4 Corners program two years ago which has led to a complete shake up of the industry."

