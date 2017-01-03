Call to help family after house destroyed by fire

UPDATE:

THE community is being called on to offer donations of clothing to the family left homeless after this morning's house fire.

The family, known for their own generosity and caring nature, did not have insurance.

Logan House Fire Support Network can replace some furniture but the family lost almost all of their clothing too.

The organisation's founder Louie Naumovski said the family was distressed but relieved everyone got out of the burning home safely.

Clothes needed;

Men's size 4XL

Ladies sizes 12 and 18 to 20

Boys sizes 2 and 7

A drop off point is still being decided.

EARLIER:

AN IPSWICH family fled their burning home this morning after a fire broke out, badly damaging the house and completely destroying one bedroom.

Neighbours rushed to help after seeing black smoke pouring out of the burning building.

Some arrived in time to hear glass shattering loudly as the intense heat broke the bedroom windows.

Photos View Photo Gallery

When emergency crews arrived at the Raceview home a small group of women and two young children were already outside.

As they sat on the grass of the home next door speaking to police, one woman was visibly shaken, crying while clutching a small child.

Matt Volpe, who lives nearby, saw the smoke at about 10.10am.

He and partner Tara McMullin jumped into the car immediately and raced to the Westminster Crt address to offer any help they could.

The pair have a two-year-old child at home with another on the way and said seeing a family lose so much in their own neighbourhood was "too close to home".

WATCH: Fire has gutted part of a house in Raceview, Ipswich. All of the home's occupants have been accounted for. #9News pic.twitter.com/hwTwOLioqN — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) January 3, 2017

"They are the nicest family," Matt said, standing outside while firefighters cleaned up after quickly extinguishing the fire.

"We saw the smoke turn black and knew it was a house on fire. It's so sad."

The master bedroom at the front of the house appeared completely destroyed.

Ripley station officer Kerry Weir said while the fire had largely been contained to the bedroom, it has started to spread to the lounge room.

Most of the house suffered smoke and water damage.

He said at this stage, the cause of the fire wasn't clear and an investigation is underway.

Access to the street was limited with emergency crews including three fire trucks parked across the road in front of the house.