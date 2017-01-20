36°
News

CCTV: Ice cold thief allegedly steals $24k without detection

Joel Gould
| 20th Jan 2017 11:26 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BRAZEN thief has allegedly stolen almost $24,000 in cash from Indian Mehfil Restaurant in broad daylight with the robber's every move captured on security camera footage.

The footage is crystal clear and the QT has released it online so that anyone who recognises the man can call police and identify him - in order to assist the investigation. 

The audacity of the alleged theft has to be seen to be believed.

SOMEONE KNOWS HIM: Security camera footage captures a thief stealing $24,000 from Indian Mehfil Restaurant in Ipswich
SOMEONE KNOWS HIM: Security camera footage captures a thief stealing $24,000 from Indian Mehfil Restaurant in Ipswich Contributed

About 3.11pm on Tuesday the man is seen on security footage checking if the main entrance to the restaurant is locked. It is.

Then he moves to the toilet door not far away. He checks if it is locked for some reason, and it is.

The footage then shows the man walk down the entrance on the d'Arcy Doyle Place side of the restaurant.

He turns left and goes through the staff entrance door and places a lit cigarette on top of a bin.

Then he enters and goes past the main counter and into restaurant owner Raj Sharma's office where the safe is located.

The cameras are set off by movement in certain areas of the restaurant and do not include the interior of the office.

In his time in the office the man has allegedly taken the safe key out of the draw, unlocked the safe and placed the $23,949.35 in his shoulder bag.

He is then seen exiting calmly from the office, walks out the same way he entered and collects his cigarette on the way.

Mr Sharma estimated the entire operation took "no more than three minutes, from start to finish".

 

Indian Mehfil owner Raj Sharma was stunned by the brazen robbery .
Indian Mehfil owner Raj Sharma was stunned by the brazen robbery . Rob Williams

The man was lucky in many ways. The cafe staff were working only metres away, but hidden from view around a corner in another area of the restaurant.

"He should have bought a Lotto ticket that day," Mr Sharma said of the thief.

"I just can't believe it."

The alleged thief was also fortunate that while the safe was locked, the combination had not been entered.

The business banks its weekly takings on a Tuesday and when the restaurant's general manager went in to open the safe there was no sign of the key to the safe.

He called Mr Sharma who instinctively told him to check the security footage, which revealed that a man had entered the office.

The duo then perused the video together on Wednesday morning and called the police who came to investigate and take fingerprints.

Mr Sharma had to call a locksmith to open the safe , which was done on Thursday.

On opening it, the safe was empty.

Mr Sharma said there was something fishy about the way the man seemed to know exactly where to go.

The alleged thief seemed to also know that the restaurant staff took their break after lunch at 2.30pm, and that the cafe staff would be out of sight around the side and out of view.

"It seems very odd that he knew the safe was in my office and where the key is," Mr Sharma said.

"He seems to have done his homework and knew everything.

"When I saw everything on the camera, it just blew my mind."

Mr Sharma said he was only insured for $5000 and that his only hope of getting the extra $19,000 was if the police caught him with the cash, or somehow got it back through the court system.

The Ipswich businessman is getting worn down by the robberies at his restaurant.

"This is about the 20th robbery in this restaurant in the last seven years," he said.

"I am worried about where our society is going and how a business like ours can afford the insurances."

Mr Sharma said he was sure that someone would know the alleged thief once the footage was released.

The alleged thief is tall with dark hair and a goatee. On the day of the robbery he was wearing a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes with a white trim and sole.

*Anyone with information about the alleged thief or the robbery should call Crimestoppers on 1800333000 or contact Ipswich police.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  indian mehfil theft

CCTV: Ice cold thief allegedly steals $24k without detection

CCTV: Ice cold thief allegedly steals $24k without detection

Indian Mehfil robbed of $24,000 in broad daylight, stunning footage

'Not cute': new calicivirus weapon in feral rabbit war

NOT CUTE: Somerset Regional Council is working with authorities to control pest rabbits.

Somerset Council tackling pest bunnies before a potential outbreak

Telstra, Optus customers at risk, says "ethical hacker"

File

'Digital doors' allow access to personal files, photos

Police charge woman after alleged child abduction

Police and locals joined forces to catch a suspect in Miles yesterday.

She is due to appear in court next month

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Blue Suede will play Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

DESPITE playing Eve Moneypenny in the 007 films, Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond.

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

Lee Lin Chin's man-crazy, beer-loving side revealed

HAVE A BEER: Lee Lin Chin her tips and quips on life.

SBS newsreader Lee Lin Chin offers up satirical tips and quips.

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Great Hi Set Going To Auction

35 Boundary Street, Moores Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION - ON SITE...

If you're looking for a property that ticks all your boxes then you can't go past this hi set chamber board home situated within minutes to Ipswich CBD, Hospital...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living and air conditioned...

PERFECTION WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED - PROPERTY MUST SELL - HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

1 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

House 5 2 5 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED 4260SQM PARCEL IN PEACEFUL LOCATION PERFECT ASPECT FOR COOL SUMMER BREEZES OR SUNNY WINTER MORNINGS DOUBLE LOCKUP SHED + INTERNAL FENCES + HANDY TO...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

&quot;IMMACULATE HIGH SET FAMILY HOME!&quot;

21 Fitzroy, Churchill 4305

House 3 2 2 $299,000

It is with great pleasure that I present this high set, clad, flood free family home that is presented to perfection! Not a thing to do but move in and enjoy the...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE AT AN AMAZING PRICE!&quot;

3/31 Haig, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 1 1 $209,000

This is an amazing opportunity for the owner occupier or for the investor searching for a property with a great return for their investment( approx 7%). This town...

BRILLIANT UNIT IN IMMACULATE COMPLEX WITH A POOL!

18/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $199,000 Neg

This unit is situated in the very popular suburb of Brassall, only minutes from Brassall Shopping Centre, doctors, dentist, Primary Schools, High schools and...

Work to be done before Hungry Jack's opens

Roadworks outside the Hungry Jack's restaurant at Brassall must be completed before it opens.

Ipswich residents will have to wait for their Whoppers

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!