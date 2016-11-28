BREAKING: Suburbs where parents can't contact their kids

ABOUT TIME: Somerset Dam will get a 4G tower by Christmas but the region is still suffering with a lack of mobile coverage.

THE Somerset Dam 4G mobile tower will be completed by Christmas but there is still much work to be done to get residents in the region the mobile service they deserve.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann received correspondence from Telstra Consumer and Country Wide on Friday that the estimated construction completion time for the Somerset Dam tower would be December 16.

But the situation in the Somerset region has been diabolical for years and much work remains to be done.

Mr Neumann made a speech in parliament about the crisis that has unfolded.

"Most parts of Moore and the Somerset Dam simply have no reception," he said.

"It is not poor or unreliable. It does not exist.

"In 2016...residents cannot make mobile calls of send text messages.

"It means parents cannot contact children. Drivers on isolated roads cannot call for roadside assistance if they get into trouble.

"During times of natural disaster residents cannot contact loved ones, let alone emergency services."

Mr Neumann pointed out that Moore, Linville and Somerset Dam were all specified "a long time ago" as being in need of upgraded service.

During the 2011 floods residents were going door to door to check on the elderly and making sure prescriptions were filled.

They then were forced to go to the fire station to radio for supplies, assistance and medications.

"The government campaigned on the back of this (Black Spot Program) in 2013 but so far mobile coverage has not been achieved," Mr Neumann said.

"I have now been told that the Somerset Dam project will be completed by December 16 and the tower will be up and running.

"We are still looking at Moore and Linville (towers) and we are waiting to find out when they will happen.

"But I have been critical of how slow the government has been in getting this done."