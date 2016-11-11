33°
News

120 Swickers boners to relocate to Ipswich

Joel Gould
| 11th Nov 2016 1:20 PM Updated: 3:37 PM
Fire destroyed the Swickers factory at Kingaroy but 120 boners are set to relocate to Ipswich and start work on Monday in a new facility.
Fire destroyed the Swickers factory at Kingaroy but 120 boners are set to relocate to Ipswich and start work on Monday in a new facility.

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLANDERS will get their Christmas hams on time and the jobs of 120 boners at Swickers Kingaroy Bacon Factory will be saved thanks to Ipswich coming to the rescue of the pig processing plant.

When fire destroyed the factory on Sunday in Kingaroy there were grave fears for the jobs of the 120 boners after the boning room and chiller burned to the ground.

But on Monday, the 120 employees will be back to work in a processing facility in the Ipswich suburb of Wulkuraka.

The staff will be staying in Ipswich hotels for the initial month and the plan is then for Ipswich City Council to use provisions in the town planning scheme and state planning legislation to allow for a temporary community to be built at Wulkuraka, so that operations can continue in Ipswich for as long as it takes to rebuild the Kingaroy facility.

That is likely to be 18 months at least.

Negotiations last week between Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Dr Robert van Barneveld, Group CEO and Managing Director of SunPork Group which owns Swickers , will see the 120 boners back to work in Ipswich.

"We will be starting on Monday and for the first four weeks we have booked one hotel for the morning shift and one hotel for the afternoon shift," Mr van Barneveld said.

"We will be putting on a large coach on Monday morning and putting on a large coach Friday afternoon.

"We will also have two shuttles every day for morning and afternoon shift.

"That is really important because people have commitments back in Kingaroy and we needed to give them flexibility if they need to get back during the week.

"But basically they will live there.

"We are going into a processing facility in Wulkuraka.

"We have a good working relationship with this operator. He processes a lot of pigs through Swickers and has been tremendously supportive.

"That facility was effectively an empty room on Monday this week but it will be fitted out by today. We've had Woolworths, Safe Food and everybody finish their accreditation. It has been an amazing process."

Cr Pisasale said the Ipswich City Council would approve a 28-day temporary use of the land at Wulkuraka for the accommodation while applying for a Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) to Deputy Premier and Planning Minister Jacqui Trad to get approval for continued use. She would need to sign off on it. Ipswich City Council utilised a TLPI after the 2011 floods.

JOBS SAVED: Knife hand Jeff Hadley in the boning room at Swickers in 2014. 120 boners jobs will be saved with their relocation to Ipswich on Monday.
JOBS SAVED: Knife hand Jeff Hadley in the boning room at Swickers in 2014. 120 boners jobs will be saved with their relocation to Ipswich on Monday. Helen Spelitis

"The State Government has already rung me and asked me to do what we can to help and we are there to help," Cr Pisasale said.

"This relocation will ensure people across Queensland have their hams for Christmas.

"We are going to make the 120 workers feel welcome and we will treat them like Ipswich residents.

"It will be great for our economy and we can all feel proud that we have saved these jobs this close to Christmas.

"One job represents a whole family.

"We have put a lot of hours in to make this happen and it is happening on Monday. It is great to be able to save their bacon."

Swickers processes up to 22,000 pigs a week and provides 96% of the market in Queensland.

Mr van Barneveld said the last week had seen a remarkable turnaround.

"There were 438 people on Sunday who came to a Town Hall meeting thinking they had no future and no job," he said.

"By Wednesday the following week, with the assistance of Paul and his team, we are thinking of building a community off site and are able to say 'you have a job'.

"By being able to keep them together as a community and minimise the fact they have to move two hours from their homes is absolutely critical.

"So getting this planning through and getting it on that site will be essential.

"Getting 120 workers to relocate to Ipswich...we were a bit tentative to how they would respond. But they have been amazing. They are so excited to be down there and part of it.

"I am very proud of what can be achieved when a lot of people have the same vision and all want to arrive at it at the same time.

"That has been really inspiring. This hasn't happened by accident. It has happened because people have been prepared to think their thinking caps on, get together and recognise the importance of this.

"The Ipswich City Council has been fantastic."

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said the TLPI was a "very useful provision to enable councils to act quickly in the event of fire, flood or natural disaster to assist the community and local businesses" and was vital to obtain in the Swickers case where time was of the essence.

"It worked very successfully after the 2011 floods and this is only the second time we have been seeking to implement a TLPI," he said.

"It overrides the planning scheme and legalises anything covered by the TLPI that would otherwise have to obtain a normal town planning approval that could take many months.

"It is basically cutting red tape and allowing common sense to prevail."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ipswich jobs kingaroy swickers

Just In

Rail fail continues with Ipswich services cancelled again

Rail fail continues with Ipswich services cancelled again

"This ongoing failure circus is a joke"

Major graffiti attack in Goodna

VANDALISM: A major graffiti attack in four Goodna streets has targeted private property and footpaths.

$4000 reward for information leading to convictions

DOUBLE HAIL SALE: Second yard tallying up storm damage

Discounted hail damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee

Thousands wiped off hundreds more cars

Killer fire ants on the march in Ipswich

INFESTED: Ipswich has been invaded by fire ants with just the suburbs of Ironbark and Pine Mountain free of the dastardly critters.

All but two suburbs infested as civic leaders call for action

Local Partners

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Ed Sheeran took some time off from his hiatus to visit a nine-year-old fan and her family at the children's ward of Epsom Hospital in Surrey.

Amy Adams' hair colour changed her career

Actor Amy Adams.

Changing her blonde locks changed her career

Battlefield 1: Powerful stories of WW1 told well

Poignant episodes are more like a mini series or movie

Katy Perry pulls out of event citing 'family emergency'

Katy Perry

"I am very sorry to disappoint my fans"

Marilyn Monroe's estate sues lingerie company

Marilyn Monroe

For misusing the starlet's face

Leonard Cohen dead: The loss of a "visionary"

The author and singer of the legendary track "Hallelujah" has died

Billy Bob Thornton didn't feel good enough for Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton "never felt good enough" for Angelina Jolie

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

MODERN COLONIAL MASTERPIECE ON MANICURED ONE ACRE BLOCK!

10 Gabbinbar Court, Pine Mountain 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers over...

This stunning family home in the prestigious Silkwood Estate is so beautiful and so different to anything else you have seen. This may just be the dream family...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!