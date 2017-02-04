Breach of trust brought to light

AN AIR cadet instructor who repeatedly had sex with his schoolgirl student has been sentenced to four years jail.

The electronics salesman, who lives in the Ipswich region with his wife, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court this week to maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and unlawful carnal knowledge.

The court heard the man was in his mid-20s and teaching in an after-school program at Brisbane when he began kissing and touching a 15-year-old girl while away at a cadet camp.

What followed was a five-month relationship in which the man, who had given the girl a key to his home, regularly had sex with her in his bed and shower while her parents thought she was at school.

On one occasion the man had sex with the girl over an office desk on school grounds.

This was despite the man signing off on a policy that required staff to act as a "prudent parent" and not to fraternise with students.

Crown Prosecutor Susan Hedge said the victim, who was now an adult, decided to come forward after seeing a group of schoolgirls and realising "how small they were" and didn't want the man to ever be associated with a youth organisation again.

She said the man was arrested after police recorded a phone conversation in which he apologised to the victim after she called to say she was struggling with what had happened.

She told the court the abuse had a "significant" impact on the victim who was left "profoundly confused" about love, sex, trust and authority.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards said the relationship, while inappropriate, had "all the trappings" of a normal romance including regular dates to the movies, walking around holding hands and exchanging of gifts.

He said his client, who was now in his early 40s, had developed true feelings for the girl at the time and, as he was used to associating predominantly with young people, did not appreciate the age disparity.

The man and his wife, who were said to have put off their "hopes and dreams of having a child" until he was released from jail, sobbed throughout the proceedings.

Judge Brian Devereaux said while the man's life had since taken a different path and he appeared to have the support of his employers and loved ones, he needed to realise he was "in disgrace" and the offending was "far too serious" not to warrant jail time.

"People must be able to send their children to places and place confidence in the institution - the institution must be able to trust their people," Judge Devereaux said

The man will be released from jail after serving one year of the sentence.

ARM Newsdesk