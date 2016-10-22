Brassall's own seat of knowledge

HAVE A CHAT: Keith Denman, Dennis Kendall, Bevan Wendt and Cec Steinhardt on the 'Seat of Knowledge' in Brassall Shopping Centre.

CASUAL visitors to the Brassall Shopping Centre often puzzle over the wooden seat with all the plaques attached, but regulars soon explain it is the 'seat of knowledge'.

Every Friday, a group of Brassall's 'elder statesmen' hold court on the seat, greeting passers-by with a wave and a friendly greeting, while catching up on the week's news.

"The Seat of Knowledge dates back to when Jack Grieve used to come down here, he would sit with a couple of mates, just having a yarn, watching the world go by,” said Bevan Wendt, the group's unofficial spokesman.

"Membership, such as it is, has fluctuated over the years, we are not an official group, we don't pay dues, we just come down here and catch up, while our wives go shopping and gossip.”

Other current members of the group are Keith Denman, Des Steinhardt, Reg Voight, Cec Steinhardt and Dennis Kendall, but Dennis is quick to point out he is only a 'probationary' member.

"I have only been coming down here for about five years,” Mr Kendall said.

Des Steinhardt said the group valued conversation above all else, saying it is becoming a lost art in modern society.

"So many people can't talk these days, that is why we sit in a circle, there is no 'head of the table', we all get to speak,” he said.

One of the plaques on the Seat of Knowledge in Brassall Shopping Centre. Rob Williams

With an average age in the late 70s, the group have seen Ipswich change over the decades, from a predominantly industrial and farming economy to the current era.

"Some of us grew up on dairy farms, Dennis and I were in Marburg, then we went to work at Sutton's Foundry, with some of the others, Ipswich was different then,” Bevan Wendt said.

"I remember when there was a lot of boat traffic, there was plenty of commerce on the Bremer River, but you hardly see a boat there now,” Des Steinhardt said.

"Ipswich was the wealthiest town in Queensland, for savings per capita, people had money in the bank.”

Mr Wendt said anyone is welcome to join the small, but talkative group.

"We are really grateful to management of the shopping centre, they don't mind us being here, and they put the plaques on when we lose someone.”