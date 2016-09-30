Brassall man charged with strangulation

Ipswich detectives have charged a man with 11 offences including strangulation in a domestic relationship and dangerous driving after police were called to a Redbank Plains address yesterday morning in relation to a violent disturbance.

Police were called to an Aldinga St home at about 11.40am where it will be alleged a 45-year-old man and 44-year-old woman had been assaulted, including each having been assaulted by way of strangulation.

A man fled the address in a white sedan with police further alleging this vehicle drove at high speeds and dangerously.

The vehicle was intercepted by police at the intersection of Redbank Plains Rd and Keidges St, Redbank Plains about 1.30pm. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

A 21-year-old Brassall man has been denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with three counts of strangulation in a domestic relationship, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count each of dangerous driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed and disqualified driving, common assault, as well as two counts of contravening a direction.

The man and woman are believed to have sustained minor injuries with the woman being transported to Ipswich General Hospital.