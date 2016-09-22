25°
News

Bradken workers down tools over EBA

Joel Gould
| 22nd Sep 2016 5:00 AM
NOT HAPPY: Bradken foundry workers hold a stop work protest meeting outside their worksite at Karrabin.
NOT HAPPY: Bradken foundry workers hold a stop work protest meeting outside their worksite at Karrabin. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUNDRY workers at Bradken downed tools yesterday for an hour-long stop work meeting to let the company know their displeasure at plans to cut key conditions from their new EBA.

The workers, from the AMWU and AWU respectively, held flags, had a yarn and waved to supporters who tooted their horns as they drove past the manufacturing company's plant at Karrabin.

AMWU organiser Steve Franklin told the QT the company wanted to cut the payment of accrued sick leave on termination for new employees and lower the pay rate for new employees.

The QT was told new starters begin on what is called a C12 pay rate for unskilled labourers but the plan is to start them on a C13, which is lower.

It is not possible for workers to speak on the record but the QT understands the company is prepared to offer a 2% pay rise so long as the unions give up the conditions mentioned above.

That was rejected, although the union offered to meet the company halfway with a trial period for the C13 pay rates.

The workers' sick leave payout is capped at 96 days on termination and they agreed to bring that back to 48.

The company also wants to bring an end to the cash-out of sick days for new starters, the QT was told.

The union does not want to concede on this after fighting long and hard over many years for these rights, with the workers wanting their kids and grandkids to enjoy the same conditions.

The union also believes the sick leave termination payout condition encourages workers to turn up and not take 'sickies', thus boosting the company's productivity.

The union is seeking at least a 2% pay rise per year and to keep their sick pay termination conditions while agreeing to a trial period for the C13 pay rate for new starters.

 

Bradken foundry workers hold a stop work protest meeting outside their worksite at Karrabin.
Bradken foundry workers hold a stop work protest meeting outside their worksite at Karrabin. David Nielsen

The workers insist they have been hard done by for four years after agreeing to four-day weeks for months on end and also agreeing to a wage freeze for six months until work picked up.

There are 88 workers in the foundry and over 50 of them are union members.

"The guys aren't interested in having a lower pay rate for new starters or their sick leave termination payments taken away," Mr Franklin said.

"The company originally offered 1.5% and lifted that to 2%, but they still want to take away the workers' conditions."

Unfortunately Bradken did not respond to the QT's request for comment by deadline so we were unable to put their side of the story across.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  amwu, awu, bradken, eba, steve franklin, stop-work, strike

Bradken workers down tools over EBA

Bradken workers down tools over EBA

New starters deserve the same conditions as long timers says union

Council looks to catch up with Coalfalls park hoons

BRAINLESS: Hoons have destroyed large sections of the grassed area at the Shapcott Park canoe launch site off William St Coalfalls.

$4000 reward could be up for grabs for info on park damage

October date for animal cruelty charges

Churchable greyhound racing identities Jenny Viles (right), 48, and Matthew Lewis, 25, leave Ipswich Courthouse charged with serious animal crulety offences. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Trio charged with multiple offences

Our new app to make reading local news a whole lot better

Try out the new Queensland Times App.

The Queensland Times has launched a brand new app

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Sean is ready to rock Studio 188

Ipwich born and bred Sean Gagen.

Singer-songwriter Sean Gagen is returning to his favourite venue

Latest deals and offers

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

IF THERE is one thing Queenslander’s can’t get enough of, it’s delicious food and even tastier drinks.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

Sean is ready to rock Studio 188

Ipwich born and bred Sean Gagen.

Singer-songwriter Sean Gagen is returning to his favourite venue

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Pulse

Check out the live music scene in the city

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

STUNNING X-DISPLAY HOME

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $499,000...

This fantastic x-display home is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights area. As it has only been lived in for 18mths it presents like...

Great Family Home

19 Aramac Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This amazing very neat and well-presented home is situated in one of the Ipswich City's most popular suburbs. The area is still growing and is becoming very...

FEATURE FILLED &amp; READY TO GO!

1 Poplar Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $309,000...

Make your move into the property market with this neat and tidy home with so many extras in fantastic spot! - Positioned in a great pocket with many owner...

BIG BLOCK – HUGE HOME – MASSIVE VALUE FOR MONEY!

29 Seventeen Mile Road, Helidon 4344

House 4 2 2 $319000

Everything about this six year old family home is big! The amazing 1207m2 block with easy rear yard access, the oversized and separate air conditioned living...

BIG BLOCK – HUGE HOME – MASSIVE VALUE FOR MONEY!

29 Seventeen Mile Road, Helidon 4344

House 4 2 2 $319000

Everything about this six year old family home is big! The amazing 1207m2 block with easy rear yard access, the oversized and separate air conditioned living...

2974SQM TRANQUIL RIVERFRONT LOCATION

159 Riverside Avenue, Barellan Point 4306

House 4 2 5 $369,000

FENCED AND SECLUDED WITH GATED ACCESS TO THE RIVER MASSIVE POWERED SHED AND WORKSHOP Situated on a quiet stretch of river just shy of the Junction where Bremer...

CHARMING RESIDENCE WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW

36 Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 3 $465,000...

This 1930's Bungalow style home showcases the classic street appeal but offering the convenience of modern day living. The splendor and the views from the massive...

Indulge yourself in this .....

3 Ormiston Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

... immaculately presented Hallmark home. Located on the high side of the road, in an elevated position, in the sought after Emerald Hill estate in Brassall. The...

LARGE 941m2 BLOCK WITH SIDE ACCESS

25 Griffin Crescent, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This property has so much potential, there is an additional single driveway with access to the back yard and there is plenty of room for a large shed and his toys.

UNDER CONTRACT BY ROB AND GILLIAN DARGUSCH

10 Madden Street, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers From...

Situated on a generous 607sqm and just a brief walk to Brother's League Club to enjoy great food and entertainment. The price suggests it is not perfect however...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.