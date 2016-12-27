30°
Nine-year-old boy dies in hospital after Christmas crash

Emma Clarke
| 27th Dec 2016 5:39 PM

A nine-year-old Redbank Plains boy who was hit by a car driven by alleged drink driver on Christmas Day has died in hospital after his life support was turned off late this afternoon.

A friend of Josiah Sisson's family today told media he was a "happy go lucky joyful boy, a great little boy". 

Police say around 7.20pm on December 25 a vehicle travelling along Jardine St in Springwood failed to navigate the turn into Rholanda Crescent, collided with a parked car, and the struck the boy who was walking nearby.

The car then allegedly continued through a hedge, collided with a large water tank, and then crashed into a house.

The boy was transported to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a critical condition where he remained until his life support was turned off today.

Police have spoken to the driver, a 24-year-old Springwood man. 

