Boy, 9, in hospital after being hit by alleged drink driver

A nine-year-old boy has been critically injured after being hit by an alleged drink driver on Christmas.

Police say around 7.20pm a vehicle travelling along Jardine Street failed to navigate the turn into Rholanda Crescent, collided with a parked car, and the struck the boy who was walking nearby.

The car then allegedly continued through a hedge, collided with a large water tank, and then crashed into a house.

The house sustained substantial damage.

The boy, from Redbank Plains, was transported to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a critical condition.

At 7.10am this morning a hospital spokesperson said the boy still remained in a critical condition and could not reveal further details of his injuries.

The driver, a 24-year-old Springwood man has been spoken to by police and investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.