Boxing Day smash victims' letter to Ipswich Hospital

GRATEFUL: Diane and Peter Rewko get the chance to thank Dr Andrew Mullet who treated them at Ipswich Hospital after a car crash.

SPENDING Boxing Day in the hospital wasn't what Brisbane residents Diane and Peter Rewko had in mind when they made the trip out to Ipswich.

But the experience has left them grateful for the care they received, so much so Diane sent a thank you note to the hospital singing the praises of the doctors and nurses who treated them.

After spending the day with Diane's brother the pair were leaving his home on Moffat St. When they reached the intersection at Thorn and Quarry St, the unexpected hit them.

"There was a great big jolt and I was winded,” Diane said.

"I got out of the car and I couldn't breathe.”

The front of their truck had been hit by another driver in a sudden collision that left Diane bleeding and in a state of shock, while husband Peter struggled with neck pain. After being treated by caring neighbours who rushed to help, Diane and Peter were rushed to Ipswich Hospital and admitted as category two patients, indicating their injuries were serious.

Diane remembers crying and being in pain until doctors gave her the much talked about 'green whistle', a powerful pain killer.

This week Diane and Peter returned to the hospital and met one of the doctors who looked after them, Dr Andrew Mullet.

Dr Mullet said he couldn't recall the team going above and beyond, but was thankful to hear both were on the mend.

"Reading letters like that are always great,” Dr Mullet said. "You don't often hear back from your patients and you always want to know how did they go?

"It's great to hear these guys are happy and doing well.”

For Peter, one of the most memorable moments of the whole experience was when he shouted to the Emergency Department staff "don't cut off my clothes”.

"It was funny at the time,” Peter said.

"Thanks again for not cutting off my clothes.”