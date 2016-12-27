Boxing Day house fire investigation finished

POLICE and fire services' investigations into a house fire at Silkstone late on Monday afternoon have finished.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services south east region duty manager Inspector Chris Robinson said the fire started in the laundry area and a number of appliances were being tested.
"It could be the washing machine or the dryer, there are a few things they are looking at," Insp Robinson said.
"That way we can prevent it from happening again."
A Queensland Police spokesperson said the fire was not suspicions.
Nobody was injured in the blaze.