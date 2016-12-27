Boxing Day house fire investigation finished

POLICE and fire services' investigations into a house fire at Silkstone late on Monday afternoon have finished.

Police on scene at a house fire in Silkstone on Monday. Inga Williams

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services south east region duty manager Inspector Chris Robinson said the fire started in the laundry area and a number of appliances were being tested.

"It could be the washing machine or the dryer, there are a few things they are looking at," Insp Robinson said.

"That way we can prevent it from happening again."

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the fire was not suspicions.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.