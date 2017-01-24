34°
Business

Boutique fashion adds sparkle to Top of Town

Firm Focus with QT columnist Ashley Jones | 24th Jan 2017 9:00 AM
WELCOME: Jo Hart in the newest store in the Top of Town, Oh! Jo Jo.
WELCOME: Jo Hart in the newest store in the Top of Town, Oh! Jo Jo. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Top of Town is a genuinely exciting precinct in Ipswich's CBD.

Oh! Jo Jo Boutique has added to that buzz, bringing an exciting range of fashion to the city.

Jo Hart, founder of Oh! Jo Jo's, has been working at establishing this business over the past few months.

"It has been about three months at the end of last year getting everything organised. We opened on New Year's Eve, it is our wedding anniversary and just seemed the right time to open,” she said.

"The Top of Town is just an exciting place to be with the different retailers and coffee shops.”

Ms Hart is confident that there's a need for this type of boutique.

"It has been so well received, just a great response,” she said.

"I have lots of people who want to spend locally and we have to give them the product they are looking for.

"I get a lot of people walking past to work and will stop in.”

Oh! Jo Jo is carrying an exciting range of products from smaller sizes right through to 3XL and can cater of special orders.

"We have more dressy casuals, it is day and night wear and a lot of dressing up or down,” Ms Hart said.

"At the moment it's a season of colourful garments, lots of floral designs. The garments are feminine.”

Ms Hart said the pantsuits and pockets were in fashion and proved popular with customers.

Coming from a background of sewing and dressmaking, Ms Hart has an eye for colour and style.

She attributes much of her success to the work she did in her early working life, firstly as a cake decorator and working for fashion and bridal house, Gardams in Brisbane.

"I worked with brilliant people and learnt so much,” she said.

"I am keeping a price point in line with what the local market can support.

" My store will give a lady something special.

"You will not find 20 garments of the same size being sold; we look to provide something unique.”

The store owner said she wanted to look after her customers and make sure all garment fitted well and suited them.

"With Valentine's Day not too far away ladies will find a special dress or outfit for that romantic dinner,” Ms Hart said

Oh! Jo Jo Boutique also has an extensive range of accessories including handbags and jewellery.

"We can help them with all the other accessories and the shoes are just around the corner,” Ms Hart said.

"We are opening from 10am-4pm each day but will be trading until 7pm on a Friday along with other retailers in the Top of Town.

" The aim is to support the markets in the mall and shoppers will find shoes, gifts, cafes and us open.

"We are keen to work together and give our customers and chance to shop locally and enjoy a night out.”

Oh! Jo Jo Boutique is located at 193 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  better business fashion ipswich business

Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

Blank round may have been responsible for music video death

JOHANN Ofner may have been shot in the chest by a blank round, Industry sources say.

Steve Dickson now One Nation leader for Queensland

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

Steve Dickson now the Queensland leader of One Nation

LETTER: One Nation sends wrong message

Great Barrier Reef

A vote for Paulinle Hanson is a vote for a return to the dark ages

Boutique fashion adds sparkle to Top of Town

WELCOME: Jo Hart in the newest store in the Top of Town, Oh! Jo Jo.

"It has been so well received, just a great response.”

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

10 things to do this Australia Day

Thirsty Merc will perform live at the Racehorse Hotel on Australia Day.

Competitions for the best mullet, cane toad races, zorbing and more.

Chopper's Republic of Ipswich

HELLO: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel next month.

Popular character returns

See this teen dancing sensation right now

HARD WORK: Katie Bell from Haigslea will perform at QPAC from January 19-21.

IPSWICH ballerina Katie Bell is performing in Cinderella at QPAC

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died aged 75.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test

Not a good idea to give Ozzy a Ferrari

Kristen Stewart to host SNL

Kristen Stewart will host a pre-Super Bowl episode of SNL next month

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrate son's first birthday

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

WATCH: Sneak peek at landmark legal drama 'Don't Tell'

Sara West

'Two thirds of the movie was filmed in Ipswich'

ANOTHER PROPERTY SOLD BY ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

HOUSE &amp; GRANNY FLAT + BARN ON 5571sqm – Zoned Future Urban

10 Coal Road, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 5 $489,000

ONE PROPERTY – TWO DWELLINGS - The Ultimate in Blended Family Living Bring the whole family, the kids, the in-laws, the horse, the dog and all your other...

Views with a Country Lifestyle - 44.33 Hectares

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

Motivated Retiree Ready For the Move!!

1096 Tarome Road, Tarome 4309

Rural 4 2 14 $649,000 Neg

Tranquillity is the best word to describe the position of this property with the surrounding mountains of the Great Dividing Range as a backdrop. Its located 10...

GET YOURSELF INTO THE MARKET!

6 Bell Street, Walloon 4306

House 3 1 5 $269,000...

Don't miss this opportunity to buy your very own property, with a lowset brick home, a huge block and a double bay shed as well! - Positioned in a nice street...

Try and Find Better – I Dare You!

14 Crosby Crescent, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 NEG

This is possibly the best presented & most feature packed family home that I have ever offered for sale under $330,000 in the highly sought after suburb of...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

INVESTOR LOOKING TO LIQUIDATE

21 Lorraine Street, Camira 4300

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/2/17

This property has served as the corner stone of my Clients portfolio for a number of years however with a change of circumstances a sale is now required. This home...

Design tenders called for blue chip Rosewood Library

NEXT STAGE: Design tenders have been called for the new Rosewood Library.

Massive $6.5 million investment bearing fruit

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Ipswich house prices looking up in "seller's market”

Region's median house price climbed 1.4% to $325,000 and the median unit price fell 13.8% to $235,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price climbs 1.4% to $325,000 as unit price falls 13.8%

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!