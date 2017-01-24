Boutique fashion adds sparkle to Top of Town

WELCOME: Jo Hart in the newest store in the Top of Town, Oh! Jo Jo.

THE Top of Town is a genuinely exciting precinct in Ipswich's CBD.

Oh! Jo Jo Boutique has added to that buzz, bringing an exciting range of fashion to the city.

Jo Hart, founder of Oh! Jo Jo's, has been working at establishing this business over the past few months.

"It has been about three months at the end of last year getting everything organised. We opened on New Year's Eve, it is our wedding anniversary and just seemed the right time to open,” she said.

"The Top of Town is just an exciting place to be with the different retailers and coffee shops.”

Ms Hart is confident that there's a need for this type of boutique.

"It has been so well received, just a great response,” she said.

"I have lots of people who want to spend locally and we have to give them the product they are looking for.

"I get a lot of people walking past to work and will stop in.”

Oh! Jo Jo is carrying an exciting range of products from smaller sizes right through to 3XL and can cater of special orders.

"We have more dressy casuals, it is day and night wear and a lot of dressing up or down,” Ms Hart said.

"At the moment it's a season of colourful garments, lots of floral designs. The garments are feminine.”

Ms Hart said the pantsuits and pockets were in fashion and proved popular with customers.

Coming from a background of sewing and dressmaking, Ms Hart has an eye for colour and style.

She attributes much of her success to the work she did in her early working life, firstly as a cake decorator and working for fashion and bridal house, Gardams in Brisbane.

"I worked with brilliant people and learnt so much,” she said.

"I am keeping a price point in line with what the local market can support.

" My store will give a lady something special.

"You will not find 20 garments of the same size being sold; we look to provide something unique.”

The store owner said she wanted to look after her customers and make sure all garment fitted well and suited them.

"With Valentine's Day not too far away ladies will find a special dress or outfit for that romantic dinner,” Ms Hart said

Oh! Jo Jo Boutique also has an extensive range of accessories including handbags and jewellery.

"We can help them with all the other accessories and the shoes are just around the corner,” Ms Hart said.

"We are opening from 10am-4pm each day but will be trading until 7pm on a Friday along with other retailers in the Top of Town.

" The aim is to support the markets in the mall and shoppers will find shoes, gifts, cafes and us open.

"We are keen to work together and give our customers and chance to shop locally and enjoy a night out.”

Oh! Jo Jo Boutique is located at 193 Brisbane St, Ipswich.