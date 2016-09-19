Man stabbed several times at front door - court hears

A 24-year-old Booval man charged following an alleged stabbing at Southport on the weekend has been denied bail.

Corey Peter Doble was charged with one count each of attempted murder and enter dwelling with intent.

It is alleged at about 5.30am on September 17, the 47-year-old male victim was stabbed several times when he answered the front door of a Worendo St, Southport unit.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Doble was denied bail in Ipswich Magistrates Court today and remanded in custody to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on September 23.