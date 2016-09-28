29°
News

Boonah business caught ripping off foreign workers

Anna Hartley
| 28th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
Boonah Packing Pty Ltd supplied labour to one of Australia's leading carrot producers, Scott Moffat & Co, trading as Moffatt Fresh Produce who supply carrots to major supermarket chains like Woolworths and Aldi.
Boonah Packing Pty Ltd supplied labour to one of Australia's leading carrot producers, Scott Moffat & Co, trading as Moffatt Fresh Produce who supply carrots to major supermarket chains like Woolworths and Aldi. Alter_photo

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LABOUR contractor in the Scenic Rim has underpaid more than 90 Korean backpackers who were employed to sort and pick carrots at Tarome.

The backpackers, employed by Boonah Packing Pty Ltd, were in the country on 417 working holiday visas.

Boonah Packing Pty Ltd supplied labour to one of Australia's leading carrot producers, Scott Moffat & Co, trading as Moffatt Fresh Produce who supply carrots to major supermarket chains like Woolworths and Aldi.

A Fair Work investigation, launched after an employee complained he was underpaid, found the price paid by Moffatt to Boonah Packing was sufficient for the labour-hire contractor to meet its obligations to pay minimum wages under the Horticulture Award 2010.

However it also found Boonah Packing had short-changed the original complainant by $512 and had underpaid another 95 causal workers, 93 of whom were Korean visa-holders, by $16,198. 96 between July last year and January this year.

As casual employees, they were entitled to receive $21.61 for ordinary hours and $38.90 an hour on public holidays.

The workers were sometimes paid a flat rate of $21.08 and "piece rates”, at other times.

A piece rate is where an employee gets paid for the amount picked or packed.

However, Boonah Packing did not have written piecework agreements in place, and therefore employees should have been paid minimum hourly rates.

Boonah Packing also contravened workplace laws by failing to keep proper records, which prevented Fair Work inspectors from assessing whether some employees had received their full lawful entitlements.

Fair Work pointed out that the company was cooperative during the investigation.

Boonah Packing has begun paying back its employees and entering into an Enforceable Undertaking (EU) with the Fair Work Ombudsman.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said the EU was aimed at encouraging behavioural change and future compliance with federal workplace laws.

"We use Enforceable Undertakings where we have formed a view that a breach of the law has occurred, but where the employer has acknowledged this, accepted responsibility and agreed to co-operate and fix the problem,'' she said.

Ms James said fruit and vegetable growers rely heavily on seasonal labour - and these workers are often visa-holders from non-English speaking backgrounds who may be unaware of their workplace rights.

"Outsourcing is a legitimate business arrangement - but in my experience, in highly competitive markets for low-skilled work, it also increases the risk that workers will be underpaid, sometimes quite deliberately,” she said.

Boonah Packing has agreed to implement a range of measures to ensure future compliance with their workplace obligations.

As part of the agreement, the company will continue to try to locate the only three workers it is yet to back-pay.

The workers are owed a total of $40.

The company will also introduce systems and processes to meet workplace requirements and send a letter of apology to affected employees.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  backpackers, boonah packing pty ltd, fair work ombudsman, moffatt fresh produce, qt country

Weapons training at Amberley gun ranges

Weapons training at Amberley gun ranges

Blank firing training will take place at RAAF Amberley from Saturday

OPINION: God Save America from Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Abingdon, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

How can America ever vote for Donald Trump as president?

Boonah business caught ripping off foreign workers

Boonah Packing Pty Ltd supplied labour to one of Australia's leading carrot producers, Scott Moffat & Co, trading as Moffatt Fresh Produce who supply carrots to major supermarket chains like Woolworths and Aldi.

Contactor forced to pay back $16,000, apologise to backpackers

Sellout crowd at circus casts doubt over ban

Lennon's Circus lion tamer Mohammed Jratlou with lions Kiara and Kovu.

It was full house for the Saturday afternoon performance

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

5 Things to do these school holidays

5 Things to do these school holidays

What's on in Ipswich

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

FANTASTIC LOCATION

581 Browns Plains Road, Crestmead 4132

House 3 1 $325,000

Elevated to catch the breezes and its such a convenient location. Transport shops and schools are all close by. Upstairs New paint and carpets 3 Bedrooms 1...

TWO FANTASTIC FULL LEVELS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $489,000

THIS PROPERTY MUST BE INSPECTED TO FULLY COMPREHEND THE SIZE AND FEATURES ON OFFER!! TIMELESS QUEENSLANDER ON HUGE 910SQM BLOCK IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO...

CALLING ALL TRADIES

17 Creston Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $265,000...

This low set brick veneer and cladded home is in a top location close to Schools, Public Transport, Raceview Tavern and is positioned in a cul-de-sac for an extra...

Great family home in a sort after location.

21 Highmead Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 2 $379,000 Neg

This fantastic 3-bedroom brick home is sitting high and proud on its 750 square meter block. Currently tenanted with brilliant tenants who are happy to continue...

Big Sheds and Big Yard

46 Chubb Street, One Mile 4305

House 4 1 6 $279,000

Are you looking for that property to add your special touch too? Then this one is a property where you can roll up your sleeves and add your own touch to the...

SIMPLY IMPRESSIVE - HOME + LOCATION + POOL

12 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 3 1 2 $389,000

This home was built in 1935 and still boasts many gorgeous, original features such as wide polished floorboards, coloured glass, timber fretwork & tongue and...

Cute as a Button and Must be Sold

4 Harrison Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $219,000

This is just perfect for you to get into the market. Very neat and tidy home with separate lounge room, featuring ornate plaster ceilings and 2 large bedrooms...

TREAT YOURSELF TO THIS

365 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000...

Treat yourself to this immaculate lowset home with a fantastic backyard. Beautiful low maintenance gardens plus side yard parking through double gates suitable for...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $599,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Investors out-bid first-home buyers in booming market

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets

Another Ripley development

THE ENTRANCE: An overview of the last planned development for the fast growing Ripley area.

85 more home lots released

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.