Bookseller used cash to back an "Islamic State" in Syria

The bookseller used funds to support a push to create an "Islamic State" in Syria

A QUEENSLAND man provided US$43,700 and extra manpower to Australian foreign fighters because he wanted to see the Syrian Government overthrown and an Islamic State established.

Omar Succarieh believed his religious convictions put him above compliance with Australian laws, Crown prosecutor Lincoln Crowley told the court during the Logan man's sentencing.

Mr Crowley said police had spoken to Succarieh in 2013 so he knew his actions to help his brother Abraham and other Muslim men fighting in Syria in 2014 were illegal.

"The motivation here was one that was born out of particular ideological and religious beliefs held by (Succarieh) about his duty and what he needed to do as part of his faith to involve himself as best as he could in the conflict in Syria," he said.

"Each of the four counts effectively involved Succarieh participating by proxy and vicariously in the Syrian conflict by funding others and assisting others who were able to go fight over there.

"The money that was given, the assistance provided, enabled other persons to do what he was unable or unwilling to do while he remained here in Australia.

"The fact he remained here in Australia and didn't leave doesn't lessen his criminality, doesn't make it less serious.

"What is relevant is the motivation. What ultimately motivated (Succarieh) is he wanted to see the overthrow of the Syrian Government and the eventual establishment of an Islamic state in the Syria region which is part of a belief according to his religion, or his particular view of religion, that he held at the time.

"It was with that aim and that goal in mind that he provided assistance and financial support throughout.

"That religion and ideological motivation … at it showed (Succarieh) was willing to place his ideals and his religious convictions above compliance with the law."

Justice Roslyn Atkinson said Omar Succarieh's behaviour and beliefs were unusual within the Muslim community in Australia.

"While his motivation might have been such, the vast majority of people who adhere to that religion in Australia don't have the same view and don't engage in the same behaviour so it's very unusual within his community," she said.

Mr Crowley said Succarieh held a fundamentalist view of the Muslim religion, one shared by his brother and other people aligning themselves with opposition groups in the Syrian conflict.

He said they all had the same objective in mind - establishment of an Islamic State.

"He believed it was his religious duty to do what he could to involve himself in the conflict in the name of his faith," he said.

"He was not able or willing to go himself to fight, instead he fought with his money and the assistance he was able to provide to G."

Succarieh helped co-ordinate and pay for G, whose real name cannot be used while his matters proceed through the courts, to leave Australia and fight in Syria.

EARLIER:

A LOGAN bookstore owner used a covert phone and codes to send his brother US$43,700 to engage in armed hostilities in Syria.

Omah Succarieh also talked his brother Abraham in early 2014 about sending an Australian Muslim man to join the fighting front in Syria.

They discussed how Abraham would help the man across the border into Syria to bolster his fighting efforts in the Middle East.

He would later provide $7700 in to help that man, who can only be known as G while his matters proceed through the court, to do just that.

Succarieh sent the US money to help his brother and three other Australian Muslim men engage in armed hostilities including fighting and patrolling against government and Syrian forces where they were living.

Crown prosecutor Lincoln Crowley said Succarieh was promoting their continued presence in Syria to fight in a foreign conflict.

He said the accused man spent a lot of time planning and co-ordinating the money exchange and extra manpower for his brother.

Succarieh was due to face a trial in Brisbane Supreme Court this week but it fell to a sentence after the prosecution dropped terrorism charges he was facing.

But he pleaded guilty last week to two counts of preparing for incursions into a foreign state and two counts of giving money for incursions into a foreign state.

Mr Crowley said each of the four offences carry a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

He said the legislation was aimed at people intending to commit a foreign incursion in a foreign state.

Mr Crowley said the background of the legislation was to prevent mercenaries who wanted to get involved in other people's conflicts.

He said the Federal Government legislation came about through a number of international obligations and declarations.

Mr Crowley said it was developed in line with a need to preserve international relations with other countries.

The sentencing hearing continues.