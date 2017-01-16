BoM issue minor flood warning for Bremer River

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a minor flood warning for the Bremer River today.

Minor flooding is possible between Rosewood and Walloon after rainfall totals up to 70mm were recorded in the upper Bremer catchment early yesterday.

A further 30-55 mm was recorded from showers and storms particularly across the lower parts of the Bremer River last night.

River levels have already peaked on the upper Bremer but are beginning to rise downstream of Lower Mount Walker.

The river at Rosewood is currently at 2.90 metres and rising. It may exceed the minor flood level (4.00 m) late this morning.

The river at Five Mile Bridge is currently at -0.40 metres and steady. It may exceed the minor flood level (3.50 m) this afternoon.

The river at Walloon is currently at 1.46 metres and steady. It may exceed the minor flood level (5.00 m) this afternoon.

The Bremer River at Ipswich will remain well below the minor flood level (7.00 m).

No further significant rainfall is expected today.