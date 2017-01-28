Boat speed limits reduced in dangerous dam zone

BOATIES preparing to hit Moogerah and Maroon Dams this weekend will need to be on the lookout for revised speed limits.

Concerns over the safety of dam users in shallower areas of the dam, featuring potentially deadly submerged hazards, have prompted the introduction of reduced speed limits in some areas of the popular Scenic Rim dams.

The changes follow a review by Queensland Boating and Fisheries.

The new speed limits have been gazetted by Maritime Safety Queensland and are supported by Seqwater.

Seqwater spokesman Mike Foster said the reduced speed limit in the shallow inlet areas of both lakes would improve public safety.

"The changes will only impact on small areas of the lakes where high usage, narrow inlet areas and submerged obstacles such as stumps and rocks pose a risk to lake users particularly when travelling at high speed,” he said.

"The changes also recognise the high level of use of these areas for kayaking and fishing. Importantly, the majority of the lakes will continue to remain open and available for water-skiing and jet skis.''

At Lake Moogerah, a six-knot restriction will be placed the northern section of the lake in Moogerah Gorge, at the mouth of Sandy Creek. Six-knot speed limit zones will be introduced at two locations at Lake Maroon: one in the northern section of the lake in the basin adjacent to Slater Park and the Maroon Outdoor Education Centre, and the other in the southern sections of the lake at the mouth of Burnett Creek.

Signage is currently being installed by Seqwater to advise lake users of the new restrictions.