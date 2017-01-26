Biosecurity to access yards for fire ant treatment

FIRE ANT: The program forms part of landholder's general biosecurity obligation to manage risks and threats under their control under the The Biosecurity Act 2014, which came into effect on July 1.

THE same ingredient used in dog and cat flea collars is being sprayed from a helicopter over the region's properties to combat fire ants.

The National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program has been bait treating areas within Rosewood and the surrounding suburbs of Ebenezer, Tallegalla, Thagoona, and Lower Mount Walker as part of the program's treatment season, running from September 2016 to May 2017 weather depending.

Fire ant bait is made up of corn grit soaked in soybean oil and an insect growth regulator.

The active ingredients are widely used in mosquito control programs and in dog and cat flea collars and are not harmful to humans, plants or animals. After the bait is distributed, it breaks down in a matter of days.

Repeated rounds of bait treatment are required on all properties within the designated treatment area in order to eradicate fire ants from the area.

Bait treatment is most effective in the warmer months when fire ants are out and about foraging for food.

The method of bait distribution varies depending on the size of each property and accessibility.

Officers use hand held spreaders on residential blocks and all-terrain vehicles (ATV) are used on larger properties.

Large acreage properties are targeted for aerial treatment as it can deliver broad scale treatment over large areas in a timely and cost efficient manner.

As part of the treatment program, Biosecurity Queensland authorised officers will be entering properties to thinly disperse fire ant bait over lawns, garden beds and open areas. They will not need to enter houses or buildings.

For treatment to have the best chance of success, residents must ensure they do not water, mow or disturb their lawns, gardens or paddocks for 48 hours afterwards to allow fire ants to collect the bait.

Landholder's obligations include being aware of the new fire ant biosecurity zones and correctly moving and storing high risk materials that can spread fire ants.

The biosecurity zones restrict the movement of fire ant carriers that could spread fire ants. Fire ant carriers are materials such as soil, mulch, animal manures, baled hay or straw, potted plants and turf.

For more information or to report fire ants contact Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23 or visit www.daf.qld.gov.au/fireants.