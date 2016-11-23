Big upgrade coming for Tivoli Drive-In

TIVOLI Drive-In is set to undergo some major changes and they're backed by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

In early 2017 a 19m x 12m stage is set to be built below the giant outdoor movie screen, adding another entertainment element to the popular attraction.



Run by Pastor Fred Muys, the drive-in has facilitated nine rounds of Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, resulting in 180 people securing full time jobs.

Pastor Muys said he had applied for two lots of state-government funding to train a further 48 people who will help build the giant stage.

"What we have here in Tivoli is an Ipswich icon," he said.

"We want to take on 24 trainees who will complete a Certificate I in Construction They will build a 19m x 12m stage in front of the movie screen.



"We open the gates at 4pm and there are always people queuing. They have to wait up to three hours for their movie to start so we are going to use the stage for musicians, entertainment as well as special events."



Pastor Muys said the funding would also see more festivals and large events held at Tivoli.

"We also want to employ 24 people who will get a Certificate I in Business. They will be trained in events management and will create, plan and host events like community festivals, Christmas carols and functions," he said.

"It's about giving more to the community."



If the State Government approves the funding applications, work on the stage would begin in February.



After being impressed by the drive-in, Ms Palaszczuk said she would push for funding to help get more Ipswich people into work.



The Premier didn't know about the Ipswich attraction before yesterday and said she was keen to come back and catch a movie.



"I'll have to come back with my family during the holidays," she said.



"Jim (Madden) and I will also give this a mention in Parliament. It's what the (Skilling Queenslanders for Work) program is all about.



"This could be a template for other community groups around Queensland."

