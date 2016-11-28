'Bible' followed by thousands to be released this week

VITAL INFO; Blair MP Shayne Neumann with electorate officer Janice Cumming with the Blair Disability Links and Seniors Links directories to be released Friday.

IT IS known as "the bible” amongst the thousands of Ipswich people who have a disability.

Now a bumper 90-page edition of the Blair Disability Links directory will be launched on Friday at the Blair Disability Links Expo.

The brochure has all the information those with a disability need to access a myriad of services available in the Ipswich region.

The expo is on from 10am-2pm at the Brassall Shopping Centre on Friday, December 2.

In 2010, Blair MP Mr Neumann had the first expo and released a brochure.

"We launched it and it went off like wildfire,” he said.

"We've given away 45,000 copies of the Blair Disability Links directory, every year it gets bigger and this year it is going to be about 90 pages.

All the service providers locally get a page which contains vital information for those with a disability.

"It allows people to connect with services and support throughout this region that they can access,” Mr Neumann said.

"It also allows the providers to also connect with one another.

"It has been so successful that when providers get new clients they as a matter of course give them a Blair Disability Links directory.

"We have a high number of people living on a disability support pension in Ipswich.”

The brochures are particularly important with the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) coming to Ipswich in the middle of next year.

"So this brochure will allow them to get access, increase their consumer choice and see what services are on offer,” Mr Neumann said.

The disability booklet was so successful that Mr Neumann decided to launch the Blair Seniors Links directory last year, of which he has given away 5000.

There are tens of thousands of pensioners in the Ipswich region

Mr Neumann will be relaunching the Blair seniors and disability links booklets on Friday.

People can get copies of the booklet from Mr Neumann's office or order them and they are free.