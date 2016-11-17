Beware of the slippery menace

BE ALERT: Forest Lake resident Rena Borell is warning people to be on the lookout for snakes after she encountered a large brown one on at the lake.

JOGGERS and walkers in Forest Lake are being warned to keep their eyes open for snakes after a large brown snake was found near the lake.

Resident Rena Borell was walking along the lake path on Monday morning around 7.30am when the one metre snake startled her.

"It all happened really quick. The snake came out of the grass and as soon as it hit the path I had to jump straight out of the way to avoid being bitten,” she said.

"I'm just thankful I jumped the right way and didn't land on the snake.

"The snake was a brown colour and blended in with the colour of the leaves, which is why I couldn't see it earlier.

"The snake then slithered off towards the water.”

It was a frightening ordeal for the avid walker.

"It was pretty scary,” she said.

"I have been warning people to keep an eye out and to make sure they are aware of their surroundings so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"I have spoken to a few elderly ladies and people who have been walking their dogs because I would hate for someone or their dogs to get bitten.”

With the weather heating up, more snakes are likely to be seen around the region as they mate and search for water.