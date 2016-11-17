30°
News

Beware of the slippery menace

Ashleigh Howarth | 17th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
BE ALERT: Forest Lake resident Rena Borell is warning people to be on the lookout for snakes after she encountered a large brown one on at the lake.
BE ALERT: Forest Lake resident Rena Borell is warning people to be on the lookout for snakes after she encountered a large brown one on at the lake. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOGGERS and walkers in Forest Lake are being warned to keep their eyes open for snakes after a large brown snake was found near the lake.

Resident Rena Borell was walking along the lake path on Monday morning around 7.30am when the one metre snake startled her.

"It all happened really quick. The snake came out of the grass and as soon as it hit the path I had to jump straight out of the way to avoid being bitten,” she said.

"I'm just thankful I jumped the right way and didn't land on the snake.

"The snake was a brown colour and blended in with the colour of the leaves, which is why I couldn't see it earlier.

"The snake then slithered off towards the water.”

It was a frightening ordeal for the avid walker.

"It was pretty scary,” she said.

"I have been warning people to keep an eye out and to make sure they are aware of their surroundings so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"I have spoken to a few elderly ladies and people who have been walking their dogs because I would hate for someone or their dogs to get bitten.”

With the weather heating up, more snakes are likely to be seen around the region as they mate and search for water.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Suspected thief killed as getaway car crashes

Suspected thief killed as getaway car crashes

Detectives investigate early morning collision, robberies at Goodna

  • Crime

  • 17th Nov 2016 5:25 AM

Centrelink changes: what you need to know

CHANGES COMING: Changes to the Age Pension assets test could increase your entitlements, or take some or all of them away.

Self-funded retirees most at risk

Where to get more information on Centrelink changes

Some seniors might have to rethink their financial future.

Seminar to help those confused about new policy

Beware of the slippery menace

BE ALERT: Forest Lake resident Rena Borell is warning people to be on the lookout for snakes after she encountered a large brown one on at the lake.

Large brown snake spotted near lake

Local Partners

120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

Hundreds of pigs processed on first day of operations

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow.

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Where to get more information on Centrelink changes

Some seniors might have to rethink their financial future.

Seminar to help those confused about new policy

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

Born Joy Dead hitting all the right notes with Sourdough

TOP TALENT: Brisbane four-piece rock band Born Joy Dead consists of Mitch Clark, Steve Graham, Ben Maher and Ben Dalton.

Four-piece rock band to perform on November 25 at the Triffid

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off set in 1920s New York and starring Eddie Redmayne.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - ... $326,857

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - $170,500 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

6/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 6 - LAND ONLY - ... $320,307

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 6 - LAND ONLY - $167,200 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

7/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 7 - LAND ONLY - ... $425,751

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 7 - LAND ONLY - $196,000 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

Quick Sale Required

6 Dyson Drive, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a family friendly block in a very quiet street in a sought after pocket of Darling Heights is this wonderful find. Featuring four generous bedrooms...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

5/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 5 - LAND ONLY - ... $347,597

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 5 - LAND ONLY - $191,600 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

2/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $312,731

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

Vast Range views come with rural property

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!