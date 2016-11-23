Beware hidden asbestos risks

BE SAFE: Always check for asbestos before starting any renovations, including electrical work.

DON'T touch the asbestos is the simple warning of a Queensland Government campaign to reduce the risk of asbestos-related diseases.

With many homes in Ipswich containing asbestos sheeting in walls and ceilings, the message to home renovators and professional tradespeople is to be aware, before starting any jobs.

Grace Grace, Industrial Relations Minister, said raising awareness of asbestos safety is aimed squarely at keeping Queenslanders free of asbestos-related diseases.

"Deaths from asbestos-related diseases remain a sad reality, as it can take many years for the symptoms to emerge and in many cases people aren't even aware that they've been working with asbestos materials," Ms Grace said.

"Although it's safe if in good condition and left alone, asbestos can be very dangerous once you start drilling into it, or breaking it up.

"These are just the kind of jobs that electricians, renovators, home handymen or builders might do."

During November, Workplace Health and Safety Queensland got together with local councils and hardware stores to put on workshops and safety demonstrations across the state for tradespeople and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

For more information about working safely with asbestos, visit qld.gov.au/asbestos or call 13 QGOV (13 7468).