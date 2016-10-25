Best in business on display

THE recent announcement of the finalists for the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2016 Ipswich Business Awards has signalled the countdown to the big night.

With more than 195 nominations received this year, a spokesperson for the chamber declared the submissions this year were of extremely high standard.

The awards are highly valued in the business community and 2015 Business of the Year winner, Jamaica Blue Riverlink described the announcement as a 'shock'.

"Shocked, I was shocked when it was announced. I was not expecting it really, but so happy,” co-owner Laura Toohey said.

"When we were nominated we were aware that this is the only year we would be eligible for this particular award.”

Businesses nominated for the award cannot be in business any longer than two years. For her it has set a new benchmark.

Customers, aware of the award nomination, took a keen interest.

"They would ask when the announcement is and wish us well. After we won it was amazing we had so many people congratulating us,” she said.

Lauren Antonenko from Walk on Wheels. Rob Williams

Lauren Antonenko from Walk on Wheels took out the 2015 Young Business person of the Year and is again in contention for this award.

"I guess it was an honour to be recognised as a young person who is running a successful business by the wider community,” she said.

Ms Antonenko has, like many business people, sacrificed a lot to establish the business and feels that it means she is "taken seriously” in the business community.

This year she has been instrumental in the physical shift of the business to Booval where the business has twice the size and it is more accessible.

This has taken significant leadership and commitment.

The winners will be announced at the Ipswich Chamber of Commerce & Industry - 2016 Ipswich Business Awards, at the Ipswich Civic Centre, November 6 from 6.30pm.

2016 finalists

Ipswich City Council - New Business of the Year Gravity Fitness Academy/Morton Academy/Remax A1

Exact Radiology Clinics - Customer Service Award HelloWorld Ipswich Mall/Jade Financial Group/Pterodactyl Helicopters

Ipswich Turf Club - Tourism/Community Event of the Year Award Ipswich Art Awards/Kitsch in the Switch/Willowbank Raceway

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce & Industry - Community Involvement Award Apprenticeships Qld / Ipswich Hospice Care Inc/Pushpa Bakshi (ACTE Group)

Tafe Queensland South West - Young Business Person of the Year (35 years and under) Cameron Williams (Mylestones)/Kaitlyn Moore (O'Connell Agencies) / Lauren Antonenko (Walk on Wheels)

Sirromet Wines - Business Person of the Year (36 years & over) Brad Bulow (Sammut Bulow) / Katrina Johnson (CATS)/Phuong Nguyen (Priceline Pharmacy North Ipswich)

The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science - Innovation Award Choices Flooring by Mallets/Firestation 101/O'Connell Agencies

The Queensland Times - Small Business of the Year Jade Financial Group/MJ's Hair & Beauty Barber/Pterodactyl Helicopters

RPQ Pty Ltd - Business of the Year Pennywise/Recruitment @ Top/West Moreton Hospital & Health