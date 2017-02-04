Bellbird Park bushland reserves get major overhaul

WORKS: Deputy Mayor and Division 2 councillor Paul Tully with plans for environmental improvements to Annabelle Park and Moodai Reserve in Bellbird Park.

IT is an over six hectare area of Ipswich parkland and reserve that has been largely untouched for four decades but is now set to be enhanced.

It is expected that by mid-2017 Annabelle Park and Moodai Reserve in Jones Rd, Bellbird Park will be transformed thanks to a $300,000 Ipswich City Council project now underway.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully said two new footbridges and a network of pathways were part of the works being undertaken at the adjoining bushland reserves.

The improvements will also encourage healthy activity for residents with a multi-purpose half court with basketball backboard and hoop included in the project.

Cr Tully said a BMX pump track, concrete paths and a series of gravel walking tracks would round out stage one with thick undergrowth and weed infestation being removed.

Significant residential development in Bellbird Park means that the public space is needed for the community to enjoy and Cr Tully said it was "the right time to provide new and enhanced facilities within the park and reserve and improve the visual safety and amenity of the area”.

He said the improvements would secure the environmental reserves for future generations after Moodai Reserve had become a dumping ground in previous years with regular bushfires.

"The combined 6.2 hectares were originally set aside for recreation use by the former Moreton Shire Council over 40 years ago and remained largely unchanged except for embellishments of park equipment and walkways to Annabelle Park,” Cr Tully said.

He said the works being undertaken would transform the area and give the local community enhanced recreation space to utilise.