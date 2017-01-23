Bell rings for the first time at Ipswich's newest school

WELCOME: Bellbird Park State Secondary College principal Michael West greets new Year 7 students on their first day of school.

IT'S unusual to see students excitedly running into the school yard on the first day of the year, but that is what happened at Ipswich's newest secondary college.

Hundreds of Year 7 students arrived at the front gates of Bellbird Park State Secondary College at 8am on Monday morning and happily posed for photographs with their parents before racing into the school grounds for the first time with their friends.

Approximately 250 Year 7 students have the brand new school to themselves this year, as the school has taken a staggered enrolment approach.

This means the school will grow by one school level every year until eventually they have approximately 1500 students in attendance.

Implementing a staggered enrolment process means the current students will go on to be the first graduating Year 12 class in 2022.

Bellbird Park State Secondary College was built not only because of the many families who had moved into the new Brentwood Forest Estate, but to also help alleviate pressure from nearby Redbank Plains State High School.

The first day of school was a big milestone for principal Michael West and his staff, who had been waiting months for this day to arrive.

"This is a momentous day as we welcome the first students to the school,” Mr West said.

"It has been months of hard work of creating the school logo, the uniform and making sure everything is ready to go.

"We hope the community appreciate all the hard work that has gone into making sure everything is ready.”