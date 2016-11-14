Beer bottle attack during footy afternoon

A SATURDAY afternoon watching the footy with a few drinks ended with a beer bottle smashed on the back of a man's head, Ipswich District Court heard on Friday.

Fa'asua Lolohea Jacinthia Faleafaga, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed after a 43-year-old man was hit in the back of a head with a beer bottle during a fight at his home in October 2014.

The court heard Faleafaga was a guest of the victim's friend and was part of a gathering at his house to watch a football game and have some afternoon drinks.

Crown prosecutor Michael Spencer said Faleafaga felt somebody grab her buttocks when the group was taking a photo. He said she left the home and went across the street but returned to retrieve her cousin from a fight which had broken out outside the home.

"The accused was hit on the left cheek, the blow was not directed at any one person," Mr Spencer said.

"She picked up a half empty beer bottle and when she saw an opening to hit him, she smacked him over the head with the bottle."

The court heard Faleafaga told police she was angry because she thought she had been inappropriately touched on the bottom.

"The concerning features are the use of a bottle as a weapon, this is not a spontaneous reaction," Mr Spencer said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said Faleafaga, now a mother, hit the man "quite deliberately".

"It was something that appeared to upset you greatly at the time," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"You intervened to remove your cousin and you received a blow from the complainant, an indiscriminate blow.

"You armed yourself and waited for the moment to hit him. You hit him quite deliberately.

"One year to the day was a more joyous time in your life with the birth of a child."

Judge Horneman-Wren said Faleafaga presented genuine regret in a letter to the court and was now a "responsible mother".

Faleafaga was sentenced to two years' probation with no conviction recorded.