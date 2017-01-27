Two suburbs get major upgrades in pilot project

BEAUIFY: Division 3 councillor Kerry Silver is excioted about the makeover Collingwood Park and Riverview are about to get.

RIVERVIEW and Collingwood Park are set to get a major 'beauty' makeover after being chosen as the pilots to launch the council's 'My Beautiful Ipswich' project.

Division 3 councillor Kerry Silver said the Ipswich City Council project will enhance suburb entry statements, landscaping in local parks and streetscaping with a focus on improving pathways and waterways.

The project will roll out across the city but Division 3 is first cab off the rank.

Cr Silver said the project would enable residents, the council and community groups to partner together to deliver new infrastructure, while helping foster community pride and participation in projects that were about local communities and the natural environment.

On Saturday, February 25 Cr Silver will be hosting a My Beautiful Ipswich community engagement morning with Collingwood Park Mobile Nursey (Goupong Park) which all residents are invited to attend.

"I am very keen to find out what residents would like their suburb to look like, if they are interested in particular types of projects that we can deliver in partnership, such as community planting days," she said.

Cr Silver said stage two of the Redbank Plains Rd upgrade also excited her.

The $7.6 million project will ensure the safety of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians in the fast growing eastern suburbs corridor.

Cr Silver said Hazel Brothers had been awarded the contract and had started on-site preliminary works.

The project will continue to upgrade the western corridor of Redbank Plains Rd from School Rd to Cedar Rd to four lanes, as well as install new traffic signals at Frawley Dr.

"Part of the project includes continuing bike lanes which will help to keep cyclists safer as well as help to reduce the need for vehicles for short travel," Cr Silver said.

Other infrastructure projects are either under way or set to begin.

Stage one of the $1 million Sandra Nolan Flood Mitigation Project will start in May.

"This project will assist in ensuring the council drainage easement is maintainable and...ensuring properties along the catchment are better protected," Cr Silver said.

Division 3 also had a $1.6 million kerbing and channeling project underway in Division 3 for Verral St, Riverview and Joseph St, Dinmore.

Glen Brae St at Redbank Plains, from Cedar Rd to Glen Fairlie Av will also start after the Redbank Plains Rd upgrade, at a cost of $140,000.

Cr Silver said $126,000 would also be allocated to footpaths in Tessman St, Riverview and $140,000 for the same purpose in Cardwell St, Redbank Plains.