Be careful Christmas shopping on internet

MOST of the Australian population has access to the internet and what better way to shop for Christmas gifts this year than to shop online?

However dangers are always lurking when using the net if you are not careful.

The internet means we can shop 24/7, though we need to exercise caution when using these services.

Identity theft and fraud is deceptive and unethical behaviour, and most commonly involves the misuse of personal information located on the internet.

Shopping online with a credit card may involve your card being intercepted as it passes through various computer links, sent in un-encrypted emails or stored on insecure computers. Use Paypal to ensure that financial information is secure when shopping online.

Check that you are using a secure browser, install and update virus protection and firewall programs and check for any unidentified software on the computer.

Always research companies you deal with before sending any payments. Identify delivery and return policies, including warranty details and keep a written record of your purchases and check these against your credit card statement.

Keep your internet banking safe by changing your internet banking passwords regularly and notify your bank immediately of any unauthorised transaction.

Use an email encryption system such as Verisign - this ensures that if your email is intercepted it is unreadable except by the person is intended for.

Make a complaint of cybercrime to the Australian Cyber crime Online Reporting System if needed.

SENIOR CONSTABLE

KERRIN SHEEDY