31°
News

Be careful Christmas shopping on internet

21st Nov 2016 5:00 AM
The internet means we can shop 24/7, though we need to exercise caution when using these services.
The internet means we can shop 24/7, though we need to exercise caution when using these services. Brett Wortman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOST of the Australian population has access to the internet and what better way to shop for Christmas gifts this year than to shop online?

However dangers are always lurking when using the net if you are not careful.

The internet means we can shop 24/7, though we need to exercise caution when using these services.

Identity theft and fraud is deceptive and unethical behaviour, and most commonly involves the misuse of personal information located on the internet.

Shopping online with a credit card may involve your card being intercepted as it passes through various computer links, sent in un-encrypted emails or stored on insecure computers. Use Paypal to ensure that financial information is secure when shopping online.

Check that you are using a secure browser, install and update virus protection and firewall programs and check for any unidentified software on the computer.

Always research companies you deal with before sending any payments. Identify delivery and return policies, including warranty details and keep a written record of your purchases and check these against your credit card statement.

Keep your internet banking safe by changing your internet banking passwords regularly and notify your bank immediately of any unauthorised transaction.

Use an email encryption system such as Verisign - this ensures that if your email is intercepted it is unreadable except by the person is intended for.

Make a complaint of cybercrime to the Australian Cyber crime Online Reporting System if needed.

SENIOR CONSTABLE

KERRIN SHEEDY

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  christmas crime ipswich

Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

  • News

  • 21st Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Teen used dating apps to target young boys

Teen uses apps Snapchat, Grindr and Scruff to target children

Why special tax breaks for seniors should go

Cuts to seniors' tax breaks could save us all $1 billion

Scooter rider in hospital after Gailes crash

A scooter rider was lucky to survive after crashing into the back of a car at Gailes.

Man drives into back of vehicle stopped at intersection

Local Partners

120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

Hundreds of pigs processed on first day of operations

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow.

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Things to do this week

Enjoy the Glamorganvale Christmas Carnival this weekend

What's on in Ipswich

Things to do this weekend

See Santa arrive at Riverlink by steam train today at 10.30am

What's on in Ipswich

It's finally here - the "perfect" weekend weather

GET OUTSIDE: Ipswich will be looking at temperatures between 30 and 31 degrees this weekend

We've had rain, storms and high humidity - finally BoM has good news

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

LADY Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain.

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Kick The City Life

344 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

House 3 1 3 $329,000

A quiet country location situated 15minutes from Ipswich and within a short driving distance to the local primary school. A bus service is close by for High School...

Commercial Block DA Approval For Shops/Offices

66 Grace Street, Wulkuraka 4305

Commercial andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; ... $600,000 + GST

andbull; Large 1,658m2* commercial block with DA in place for shops/offices andbull; Offers to lease already received for the food store and bottle...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $489,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

OWNERS WANT IT SOLD-BRING OFFERS!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 OFFERS CONSIDERED...

Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one will surely impress. Set on a 1012m2 block this large home has...

Hilltop Splendour

903 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Wow! To find the descriptive words to describe the resplendent views that are captured from the full length deck of this four years young home are difficult to...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 Offer Over...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

GENUINE FIVE BEDROOM BEAUTY ON ELEVATED 4513m2 BLOCK!

11 Greenview Court, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 $519,000

This stunning five genuine bedroom family home in the highly sought after River Park Estate offers everything you have ever wanted and possibly some features you...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY STEVE ATHANTES - JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICHS&#39; TRUE SUPER AGENTS!

10 Barwell Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS! This is the perfect family home for both families and investors and here’s why! This home has fantastic street...

Beautiful Country Setting

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

Vast Range views come with rural property

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!