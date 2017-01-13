Ipswich battlers taken for welfare cheats

APPEALING: Goodna resident Glynda Horsfall has been caught up in a Centrelink debacle.

IT IS the dragnet that hauls in the innocent and the guilty.

And as a result there are scores of Ipswich residents who are already appealing the Turnbull Government's automated debt claw-back system which has issued them with debts they insist they do not owe.

More than 230,000 letters seeking repayments have been sent out but for those who have been wrongfully sent the letters, it has caused no end of grief and distress.

Goodna's Glynda Horsfall is one of those who insists she has been wrongfully sent a bill for $1416 - $708 to be paid by her and $708 by her husband.

Four years ago she applied for a disability payout after her rotator cuff was torn from the bone when she was struck by a car.

"I had an accident in April of 2012 and I claimed through Amist, our superannuation people, for a permanent disability payment," Ms Horsfall said.

"I received from Beazley Underwriting $11,201.52 which was granted to me on March 11 last year.

"But Centrelink has taken this back to 2012 to 2014 and says that I earned this money, but I haven't earned it at all.

"I haven't worked since the day I had the accident and haven't been able to.

"They have taken it as earnings when it is a permanent disability payout and shouldn't have come into my Centrelink at all.

"I've appealed against it and if that fails I can re-appeal again."

Ms Horsfall said the ordeal had been "very stressful". Her husband has had a stroke and she is his permanent carer.

He has also been billed for $708 because they are classed as having a combined income.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said his staff had seen dozens of people in Ipswich, many on disability support or aged pensions, who insisted they had been charged incorrectly.

Mr Neumann said that while Centrelink debt was an issue that needed to be addressed, the present debt claw-back system had been unfairly targeting people and causing unnecessary distress.

"In the past few days alone we've spoken to people who have been hit by letters demanding tens of thousands of dollars out of the blue, who have been forced to try and find documents from over five years ago to try and clear their name," he said.

"We've helped one constituent who was sent a letter demanding over $20,000 in debt when in fact she was owed money, another who was told to go back and find payslips and statements from years ago just so he could avoid being harassed by letters of demand."

Mr Neumann said the automated system should be suspended immediately and manual reviews undertaken.

"No one would dispute the fact that if there is fraud then people should repay money," he said.

"But they are causing hardship and distress and threatening basically debt collecting agencies on to these people and scaring the life out of them.

"NSW Legal Aid has said that 37.5% of people who seek reviews on these types of Centrelink arrangements are successful.

"The government has basically admitted that one of in five of these letters are incorrect.

"What they should be doing is having manual reviews where Centrelink officers compare and contrast, not this automatic, blanket thing.

"By our figures there are 4000 honest people a week being accused of defrauding the system."