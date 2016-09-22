Bats still driving Yamanto residents batty

HISTORY REPEATS: Yamanto resident Kerri Truloff, centre, says the bats are still there.

THE BATS are back.

After a short holiday the bats that the QT reported yesterday had left their Yamanto roosts are in fact still there.

They disappeared for several weeks, but Yamanto resident Kerri Truloff said they were now back smelling, squawking and raising hell.

Ipswich City Council and the State Government spent $65,000 on a selective clearing of bat roosts in conjunction with the residents of Beechwood Dr and Box St.

City environment boss Cr David Morrison said an inspection on August 23 revealed no bats.

But unfortunately they are back. Lois Dionysius, in a letter in today's QT, said there was peace for a month but the bats had now returned.

Ms Truloff, whose Beechwood Dr property backs on to where the roosts are, confirmed that to the QT yesterday.

"Every August they disappear for two weeks but this time they were away for a bit longer," she said.

"I would assume that was because of how the weather was. But they have been back for two and a half weeks...doing what they have always been doing...stinking and being noisy all the time.

"It's horrendous. They are there every day, all day. We don't sleep at night.

"I am really happy with what Council has done and all the residents here feel the same way.

"We hoped it would have worked, but unfortunately it hasn't and we are still in the same position we were previously.

"We are back to no sleeping and the smell is horrendous. When you are trying to eat and do stuff you are nearly vomiting.

"My husband works at the meatworks so he's got to get up and use a knife all day. Being a hairdresser, I've got to cut hair all day. You need sleep. I have two children - one in high school and one in primary school - and they need their sleep."

Cr Morrison said bats were difficult creatures to get under control at the best of times.

"Even the top researchers into flying foxes don't know where they are going and when they will return," he said.

"We were clear with the residents when we did the clearing on their properties that there were no guarantee the flying foxes would not return.

"We did say it would discourage them from coming closer to their houses because the canopy wouldn't be as dense. We've thinned out the canopy to make it less attractive to return. Around the creekline outside their private properties the canopy could still be thick.

"This was a trial, and all around Australia councils have tried everything to deter flying foxes - from helicopters in the sky to getting residents up at 3am to pound garbage lids and pots and pans lids together to make a noise. But we have done work on private properties that I don't think any other council has done."

Ms Truloff said she understood the council's actions were stage one of a two stage project.

"We are in great hope they will carry on to stage two," she said.

"But I would like to stress that we are extremely happy and grateful for what the council and mayor have done."