Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Anna Hartley
| 31st Oct 2016 4:50 PM Updated: 4:50 PM
Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.
Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

AUSTRALIA'S deputy prime minister has begun his second celebrity feud for the year.

After clashing with US actorJohnny Depp earlier in the year, Barnaby Joyce has now come under fire by The Smiths frontman Morrissey.

The music legend wrote to the agricultural minister today calling on him to put "the live-export industry out of its misery immediately".

In the letter, publshed on the PETA website, Morrissey described Joyce as being on "the wrong side of history" and said that live export was a "slow boat to hell".

The Smiths frontman Morrissey sent a letter to Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce. Source: www.peta.org.au.
The Smiths frontman Morrissey sent a letter to Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce. Source: www.peta.org.au.

Joyce has hit back on social media, defending his cancellation at Splendour in the Grass' live Q&A with Tony Jones session earlier this year.

 

The deputy prime minister also made it clear he wasn't a fan of the popular alternative band.

The star's reference to Joyce's often rose-coloured face comes after Johnny Depp described the agriculture minister looked like he was "inbred with a tomato".

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

