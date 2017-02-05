Bands on the march in streets

IPSWICH in the 1860s was a town to which many overseas artists visited to present entertainment for the enjoyment of its inhabitants. Many local brass bands, choirs and the like were formed and Ipswich became a place of renown. While every company always drew good attendances, it was comedy productions that Ipswich people enjoyed the most.

Here are just some of the productions and artists who performed here in those days:

1860s

In 1868 the Ipswich volunteer's band played at the farewell from Brisbane of Sir George Ferguson Bowen on his departure back to Great Britain.

The School of Arts (later Town Hall) was the venue for most of the shows and in 1870 this program would have been popular. The artists were Mr Hoskins, a celebrated and eccentric comedian from the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Covent Gardens and Sadler Wells London, Florence Colville premier comedienne from the Prince of Wales Opera House Sydney and Miss Francis Bentleys vaudeville and dramatic company which presented a Serio-comical drama "The Milky Way" or "Who put that rat in my water-butt".

1870s

By 1870 the Great American Circus was in Ipswich and its show was set up in East St. This was its first appearance here and was billed as "The largest and best that ever appeared in the Australian colonies".

The Ipswich Musical society, consisting of a band and 60-voice choir, presented its first Grand Miscellaneous Concert in the School of Arts in April 1876.

May 1876 saw the appearance of the British and American Circus in Ipswich. The marquee was set up in Bell St. Proceeds went to the Catholic Presbytery Building fund.

In Ipswich in April 1879 was the "New English Circus with performances held in a marquee erected on market reserve (in the Limestone, East, and South Streets area).

To advertise the show, a large stud of 35 horses and a brass band were drawn through the streets in an English lifeboat. What a sight that must have been.

1880s

At the Ipswich School of Arts in April 1882 Professor W J C Howitt-Dunn appeared in his BASILLEONTHAUM ATURGISTICAL of magic and music.

Signor Pietro Canna world champion drummer, appeared in Ipswich in April 1885. He performed on 25 drums and gave a representation of the battle of Tel-el-kebir.

Maltby the Wizard of the Wheels (cycling) and Aginton the worlds champion skater made their appearance in the Albert Hall Nicholas St (now the Civic Hall area) in March 1887. These entertainers gave 40% of the proceeds towards a cycling track in Ipswich.

Members of the Ipswich Excelsior Band wore their new uniforms for the first time in June 1887. The uniform consisted of a French cap and trousers and jacket of blue serge with gold braid. They were made by Mr I McCarthy, Nicholas St.