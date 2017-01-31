Band opens city's own bagpipe college

ABOVE: Rod Smith with student piper Euan Graham at the Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band.

RECOGNISING the need to recruit the next generation of pipers, champion marching band the Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band have launched their own school.

The Greater Ipswich College of Piping and Drumming will introduce potential players to the charm and skills of bag-piping, head teacher Rod Smith said.

"The idea came from a conversation at a competition that we need to keep young blood coming into the band, if we are going to be here in 50 years' time,” Mr Smith said.

"The only way to secure the future is to bring new players into the band.”

With close to a year's preparation, Mr Smith said the College will take a different approach to teaching piping.

"I will be teaching the chanter and pipes at the same time, previously you would never even see the bagpipes for the first 12 months.”

The band will host an open day at their Limestone Park clubrooms on Sunday, February 12, from 10am-2pm.

Phone Rod Smith on 0410407550 to find out more.

Gary Worrall