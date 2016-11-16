Born Joy Dead hitting all the right notes with Sourdough

FOUR-piece rock band Born Joy Dead consists of Mitch Clark, Steve Graham, Ben Maher and Ben Dalton who was the bassist in Brisbane band Hungry Kids of Hungary.

Born Joy Dead have been releasing music since 2014.

In 2014 they released their first two singles "Upside Down, Inside Out" and "Hey Blood". They included both singles on their debut EP "Stones In My Shoe" which was released April 2015.

Brisbane four-piece rock band Born Joy Dead consists of Mitch Clark, Steve Graham, Ben Maher and Ben Dalton. USQ

The band have had a successful year, signing to respected Independent Australian music company "Mucho Bravado", who have signed the likes of Waax, Ball Park Music, Hungry Kids of Hungary and Andy Bull.

In August they released "Sourdough" their first single with Mucho Bravado, alongside a hilarious music video.

All of their music can be purchased on music site Bandcamp.

Born Joy Dead also played at "The Night Before Bigsound" on September 6, and they celebrated the "Sourdough" single launch at Black Bear Lodge on the September 1.

Next up for Born Joy Dead, they will be supporting Melbourne band British India on their "I thought we knew each other" single tour.

They will be performing in Brisbane on November 25 at the Triffid, tickets are still available online at http://bit.ly/2bStPTn.