30°
News

Born Joy Dead hitting all the right notes with Sourdough

USQ | 16th Nov 2016 5:28 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR-piece rock band Born Joy Dead consists of Mitch Clark, Steve Graham, Ben Maher and Ben Dalton who was the bassist in Brisbane band Hungry Kids of Hungary.

Born Joy Dead have been releasing music since 2014.

In 2014 they released their first two singles "Upside Down, Inside Out" and "Hey Blood". They included both singles on their debut EP "Stones In My Shoe" which was released April 2015.

Brisbane four-piece rock band Born Joy Dead consists of Mitch Clark, Steve Graham, Ben Maher and Ben Dalton.
Brisbane four-piece rock band Born Joy Dead consists of Mitch Clark, Steve Graham, Ben Maher and Ben Dalton. USQ

The band have had a successful year, signing to respected Independent Australian music company "Mucho Bravado", who have signed the likes of Waax, Ball Park Music, Hungry Kids of Hungary and Andy Bull.

In August they released "Sourdough" their first single with Mucho Bravado, alongside a hilarious music video.

All of their music can be purchased on music site Bandcamp.

Born Joy Dead also played at "The Night Before Bigsound" on September 6, and they celebrated the "Sourdough" single launch at Black Bear Lodge on the September 1.

Next up for Born Joy Dead, they will be supporting Melbourne band British India on their "I thought we knew each other" single tour.

They will be performing in Brisbane on November 25 at the Triffid, tickets are still available online at http://bit.ly/2bStPTn.

Emerge music series
Emerge music series QT
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  born joy dead emerge music series whatson

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

Born Joy Dead hitting all the right notes with Sourdough

TOP TALENT: Brisbane four-piece rock band Born Joy Dead consists of Mitch Clark, Steve Graham, Ben Maher and Ben Dalton.

Four-piece rock band to perform on November 25 at the Triffid

The suburbs Ipswich car thieves are targeting

Police investigating series of thefts involving vehicles across city

Like Usain Bolt, St Mary's College in cycle of success

They are not quite mixing with Olympic legend Usain Bolt but these St Mary's College students are among those to have displayed sporting excellence this year.

Award caps fine three years for students

Local Partners

120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

Hundreds of pigs processed on first day of operations

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow.

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

Born Joy Dead hitting all the right notes with Sourdough

TOP TALENT: Brisbane four-piece rock band Born Joy Dead consists of Mitch Clark, Steve Graham, Ben Maher and Ben Dalton.

Four-piece rock band to perform on November 25 at the Triffid

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - ... $326,857

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - $170,500 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

7/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 7 - LAND ONLY - ... $425,751

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 7 - LAND ONLY - $196,000 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

What an Opportunity - Superb Investment

23/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Here is a neatly renovated unit with open plan living that is currently tenanted with long term tenants in place and the tenants would love to stay on. The unit...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

5/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 5 - LAND ONLY - ... $347,597

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 5 - LAND ONLY - $191,600 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

2/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $312,731

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

3/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 3 - LAND ONLY - ... $365,662

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 3 - LAND ONLY - $195,000 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

FIRST HOME, DOWN SIZING, INVESTOR!

41 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 2 $305,000

On offer is this four (4) bedroom low set brick home set on 807m2 block of land just a short walk to Wulkuraka's new rail station perfect for the Ipswich or...

Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

Vast Range views come with rural property

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!