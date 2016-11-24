Ball-point work could be yours

ECCLECTIC self-taught artist Shayne Hawkes is looking to pass on a masterpiece.

The biro artist, painter and ceramicist from Ipswich created his psychedelic delight Toxic Wasted in 2015 and he has since had it valued at $7500.

The all-ball-point pen work took a painstaking 3250 hours to complete.

It is the Ipswich artist's eighth ball-point pen work.

"I was always trying to establish myself as an artist, but I could never obtain that clarity I was looking for, to get my message across using a paint brush. I couldn't get it neat enough,” he said.

"I just ended up going with pens because I couldn't find anything neater.

"Toxic Wasted is a picture that I could see in my head. I knew exactly how it would turn out.

"I loved the idea of the magic or evil mushroom, so I just started doing a lot of research on mushrooms. I just started drawing mushrooms, adding layer upon layer. The animals are the missing piece of the puzzle.”

Mr Hawkes is holding a raffle to give away the original work and he will hold a stall at the Eat Street Markets in Hamilton on December 3 and December 17, from 4-10pm.