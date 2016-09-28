Bali flight chaos: What you need to know today

Tourists are finding themselves caught in Bali, or unable to fly, after a volcanic ash cloud developed over the Indonesian island.

AUSTRALIANS travelling to and from Bali have again been forced to wait as a volcanic eruption keeps planes from taking off or landing in the tourist hotspot.

Jetstar, Virgin and Tigerair have each been forced to cancel flights after Mt Rinjani near Lombok popped its top, creating a volcanic ash cloud in the skies above the Indonesian island.

Virgin has cancelled flights two flights bound to and from Bali on Wednesday: VA41 - Brisbane to Denpasar, and VA65, Sydney to Denpasar.

Jetstar meanwhile has confirmed it will resume flights to Bali on Wednesday, with an update to come later in the day.

It comes after the budget carrier was forced to cancel seven flights on Tuesday.

Tourists may be forced to spend more time in Bali.

In a statement, Jetstar said it was now considering "what additional flights can be scheduled to get people to their destinations".

"As it is school holidays our whole network is extremely busy, so it will take us some time to get everyone on their way.

"If they choose to, customers booked on flights to or from Bali on 27 and 28 September will be able to get a credit voucher for their flights or move their flights to/from Bali within the next 28 days without paying a booking change fee or fare difference."

Tigerair is yet to give an update on Wednesday, after cancelling four flights to and from Bali on Tuesday.

In a statement, Tigerair "sincerely apologisees" to affected passengers.

"Weather conditions are outside the airline's control and safety always comes before schedule," it said.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep customers updated via SMS and email as soon as new information becomes available.

"Tigerair Australia will resume normal operations to and from Bali as soon as it is safe to do so."

