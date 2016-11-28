Bail refused after three people allegedly robbed at gunpoint

A man was remanded in custody after an incident with a police car on Friday.

A MAN charged after a police car was allegedly rammed at Springfield Central on Friday morning was remanded in custody Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Bellbird Park man Michael James Rooney, 34, was charged after three people inside a Milora residence were allegedly threatened with a firearm at about 11am on November 25.

A Subaru stolen from the address was allegedly used to reverse into a police car later the same morning.

Rooney is charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of fail to stop a motor vehicle and one count each of enter dwelling, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, wilful damage and possession of a shortened firearm.

His bail application was refused and he was remanded in custody until the next mention in December.