Bail for fatal home invasion accused

THE man accused of plotting a botched Booval home invasion that left one man dead has been granted bail.

Joshua Leonard John Watson-Scully was granted bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday.

The court heard Mr Watson-Scully and two friends had heard rumours there were drugs in a Booval house and decided to rob it.

Mr Watson-Scully allegedly planned the home invasion. The court heard he and a group of others, including David Nanai, armed themselves and tried to break into the home.

But the occupants fought back and Mr Nanai was shot and killed after he broke into the house and stole marijuana.

The court heard the others fled the scene after Mr Nanai was shot.

Mr Watson-Scully was later arrested. Justice Peter Flanagan said police documents said Mr Watson-Scully showed "no remorse" and he tried to downplay any involvement in the robbery.

Mr Watson-Scully is facing a range of charges including break and enter, armed robbery and weapons offences.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi said Mr Watson-Sully's bail was not opposed as long as he attended a drug rehabilitation facility and was restricted from talking to witnesses.

Justice Flanagan agreed Mr Watson-Scully's drug addiction was a key factor in his alleged offending.

"There is a causal connection between the applicant's drug addiction and his offending," Justice Flanagan said in granting bail.

The matter is set to appear before Ipswich District Court.

