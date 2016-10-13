Bail decision delayed for bomb hoax, DV accused

Authorities responding to an emergent situation declared in Eastern Heights.

THERE are many fractious relationships but not all lead to someone building a bomb, pretend or otherwise.

That was the view Justice Debra Mullins took when considering bail for an Ipswich man charged with a bomb hoax, a domestic violence assault and seriously assaulting a police officer.

The alleged bomb hoax resulted in an emergent declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act after a suspicious device was allegedly found at a Cemetery Rd residence in Eastern Heights in May.

Justice Mullins told the lawyers in her courtroom at Brisbane Supreme Court she had concerns based on Daniel Carl Rigg's offending and two suicide attempts.

"My experience of granting bail over many years is the people who are the least likely to comply with bail orders are stalkers and those charged with domestic violence orders," she said.

"That's anecdotal but your client really proves my experience by the groups of offending he's (allegedly) committed.

"I'm also concerned for his welfare."

Mr Rigg's lawyer Claire Greer-Wilson submitted the alleged offending occurred in the context of heavy drug use and a fractious relationship.

"There's many fractious relationships but people don't do what your client's alleged to have done, rigged up, what might not have been a real bomb but purported to be a bomb," she said.

Justice Mullins said she also was concerned Mr Rigg had allegedly "flagrantly disregarded orders" made previously.

But she adjourned the case, asking for more material about Mr Rigg's mental state before making a decision.

The court heard Mr Rigg had been in custody for 155 days and a trial was not expected until 2017.

Mr Rigg also allegedly had possession of instructions for making dangerous drugs.

- ARM NEWSDESK