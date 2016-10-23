Bagging up some Christmas cheer

GOOD CAUSE: Wesley Mission representative Mike Jeffrey and Queenslander Credit Union CEO John Weier prepare for the Red Bag Appeal.

WESLEY Mission is joining forces with Ipswich businesses to help the less fortunate ahead of Christmas.

The Red Bag Appeal will invite residents to fill hundreds of bags full of non-perishable groceries to be given to the vulnerable.

Queenslanders Credit Union at Booval is on-board and will distribute 300 red bags across Ipswich.

State-wide, the appeal aims to collect more than 5000 bags full of groceries.

Wesley Mission spokeswoman Stacey Hargreaves said for thousands of families and individuals across Queensland, what was meant to be the festive season would be uneventful.

"After paying for rent and basic utilities, many families are barely getting by, with nothing left over for a Christmas meal," Ms Hargreaves said.

"In Queensland alone, almost half a million people are living below the poverty line.

"Poverty and hardship does not discriminate and can affect some of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged groups living in Queensland, particularly youth, single parents, women and children, people with disabilities and aged pensioners."

Last year, Wesley Mission Queensland distributed 2,500 Red Bags. This year, they are aiming to double that figure.

The message for this year's Red Bag Appeal is "Give joy and hope this Christmas".

"The Red Bag Appeal is an incredibly simple but powerful initiative that brings hope, comfort and joy to thousands of Queensland families in need," Ms Hargreaves said.

Ipswich residents have been asked to donate non-perishable items such as Christmas cake, tinned meats, tea, coffee, puddings, mixed nuts, savouries, tinned fruit, biscuits, Christmas decorations, bonbons, condiments, toiletries and other non-perishable tinned items.

Ipswich people can also opt to give a gift of $38 which will cover the cost of a Red Bag for a family or individual. For a full list of drop-off locations and other information about the Red Bag Appeal visit redbagappeal.org.au