Bag a Boxing Day bargain

BARGAIN hunters will have plenty of sales to choose from this Boxing Day but if you've been thinking about upgrading your home, this is one not to miss.

On Monday Furniture Court Ipswich will throw open its doors to offer residents up to 50% off premium products including a large range of mattresses and every man's dream chair - the La-Z-Boy.

Owner David Holdorf said there is already a massive range of stock on the floor at the store on South St.

If you don't like the colour, you can order the exact La-Z-Boy product you want in for the same discounted price, 20% off.

Mr Holdorf is expecting the premium mattresses to fly out the door with those at the top of the range, valued at $10,000, slashed to just $5000.

And it doesn't stop there - everything will be marked down by 20% store-wide including brand new dining suites, TV units, outdoor furniture, rugs, wardrobes and bedroom furniture.

The mark downs also include the wide range of La-Z-Boy recliners and Mr Holdorf says the suppliers have come on board with the sale offering any model at the discounted price.

"It means we can actually order the exact La-Z-Boy style you want in the fabric you want whether that's a leather two-seater, electric recliner, anything you want and it will still be 20% off,” Mr Holdorf says.

If you're happy with what's on the floor, you can load it up and take it away that day, he says, and there are hundreds of items to be cleared in the massive sale, which last until December 31.