Baden-Clay sobs 'uncontrollably' as jail life hits home

NOTORIOUS domestic violence killer Gerard Baden-Clay keeps pictures of his murdered wife Allison in his jail cell and sobs "uncontrollably" because he is struggling to cope with his life sentence.

Baden-Clay, who killed Allison in 2012 but has never admitted the crime, was in Wolston Correctional Centre's metal workshop when he cracked, Seven News reports.

There is speculation that the killer told prison staff his murder conviction was "finally dawning on him" and he was not "coping".

The same sources apparently said Baden-Clay still wears his wedding ring and he has pictures of himself and Allison pinned to a wall in his cell.

One of those photos is believed to be from his wedding day.

In July, 2014, a jury found Baden-Clay guilty of murder.

He successfully appealed the conviction late last year and the murder conviction was downgraded to manslaughter.

However, the High Court of Australia last month re-instated Baden-Clay's murder conviction.

He has exhausted all avenues of appeal over the 2012 murder.

