Baden-Clay decision shows appeal judges are 'out of touch'

Citing the Court of Appeal’s decision to downgrade Gerard Baden-Clay’s (pictured) murder conviction to manslaughter, Judge Clive Wall says “too much emphasis” is placed on offenders by the Court of Appeal.

A GOLD Coast judge has blasted some of his judicial colleagues for being out of touch with victims of crime.



Citing the Court of Appeal's decision to downgrade Gerard Baden-Clay's murder conviction to manslaughter, Judge Clive Wall said "too much emphasis" was placed on offenders while the court failed to consider community expectations.



Judge Wall said the Baden-Clay decision also showed the appeal court did not give enough credit to juries.



"I don't go around trying to provoke the Court of Appeal (but) I try to impose sentences which go some way to satisfying the community, and the victims," the retiring District Court Judge told the Courier Mail.



"Some judges on the Court of Appeal have never sentenced anyone.



"I'm not criticising them personally, but I think it helps if appellant judges have trial experience."

The High Court last month re-instated Baden-Clay's murder conviction.

Baden-Clay was convicted of killing his wife Allison in 2014.

He has exhausted all avenues of appeal over the 2012 murder.

- ARM NEWSDESK