23°
News

Baden-Clay decision shows appeal judges are 'out of touch'

Sherele Moody
| 29th Sep 2016 7:55 AM
Citing the Court of Appeal’s decision to downgrade Gerard Baden-Clay’s (pictured) murder conviction to manslaughter, Judge Clive Wall says “too much emphasis” is placed on offenders by the Court of Appeal.
Citing the Court of Appeal’s decision to downgrade Gerard Baden-Clay’s (pictured) murder conviction to manslaughter, Judge Clive Wall says “too much emphasis” is placed on offenders by the Court of Appeal.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GOLD Coast judge has blasted some of his judicial colleagues for being out of touch with victims of crime.

Citing the Court of Appeal's decision to downgrade Gerard Baden-Clay's murder conviction to manslaughter, Judge Clive Wall said "too much emphasis" was placed on offenders while the court failed to consider community expectations.

Judge Wall said the Baden-Clay decision also showed the appeal court did not give enough credit to juries.

 "I don't go around trying to provoke the Court of Appeal (but) I try to impose sentences which go some way to satisfying the community, and the victims," the retiring District Court Judge told the Courier Mail.

"Some judges on the Court of Appeal have never sentenced anyone.

"I'm not criticising them personally, but I think it helps if appellant judges have trial experience."

The High Court last month re-instated Baden-Clay's murder conviction.

Baden-Clay was convicted of killing his wife Allison in 2014. 

He has exhausted all avenues of appeal over the 2012 murder.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  allison baden-clay, court of appeal, crime, domestic violence, gerard baden-clay, high court, law

Who says there are no killers in the river?

Who says there are no killers in the river?

Bull sharks plentiful in popular swimming locations

How to find out what's on the council's agenda

Ipswich City Council Administration Building, South Street, Ipswich. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Special council meeting to be held in Yamanto

Joy and Trevor get kicks on Route 66

The most photographed red Corvette in the US is parked out the front of the Hackberry General Store in Arizona.

Corvette C1 memorabilia everywhere on a journey through the past

QT readers divided over animal circus debate

BIG CAT: Mohammed Jratlou and Kiara at the Lennon Brothers Circus.

Do you think using exotic animals for entertainment is cruel?

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Little Theatre playing big shows

Robyn Harm appears in the ILT production Cruise Missile

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series

Latest deals and offers

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

MADONNA had posted a naked selfie on Instagram, following in the footsteps of Katy Perry who shed her clothes in a video promoting the US Presidential election.

Little Theatre playing big shows

Robyn Harm appears in the ILT production Cruise Missile

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

Emerge: Find out which raw Ipswich talent we've unearthed

TALENT: Ella Metherell is this week's featured artist in our Emerge series. Click on the QR codes below to hear her song and interview.

Ella Metherell unleashes her Evil Child this week

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

What's on the big screen this week

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

DENZEL Washington returns in a shoot-em-up Western.

FINISH THE DREAM!

60 Duncan Drive, Aratula 4309

House 5 3 3 $489,000

Seize the opportunity of a lifetime and swoop in on this magnificent dream home which is so near to completion. Positioned in the picturesque setting of the Scenic...

Mixed Zoning Estate Finalisation (56 Ha)

233 Mount Crosby Road, North Tivoli 4305

Commercial Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; 3 titles Highway exposure andbull; Zoned LBB Local Business and Industry Buffer...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 OFFERS ABOVE...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

11.59Ha ( Approx 29 Acres) TWO HOMES TWO DAMS &amp; MULTIPLE PADDOCKS &amp; WATER

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

POSITION! POSITION! EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

3/13 Thomas Street, Goodna 4300

Unit 1 1 $120,000

Currently rented for $215 can be increased. Most units in the complex rent for $235, body corp $654 a quarter and rates $414 per quarter. Great investment...

Spacious Hi Set

114 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $259,000

WOW!!! This is your chance to break the rental cycle and get yourself into the property market or maybe you can add another great property to your growing property...

SOLID LOWSET BRICK - IN CONVENIENT POSITION

8 Charles Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Taking full advantage of an ultra - convenient location, this neatly presented, solid loweset Bundamba residence is a combination of position and value for money.

1118SQM OUTSTANDING LOCATION - WALK TO RAIL &amp; ZONED FOR UNITS

130B Chermside Road, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 Offers From...

COMFORTABLE TWO BEDROOM HOME PRIVATE & QUIET 1118sqm - ZONED CHARACTER MIXED DENSITY This affordable and very functional two bedroom home sits privately tucked...

Modern &amp; Trendy – This is Something Really Special!!!

13 Victory Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 3 $359,000

This stunning & fully renovated family home is sure to grab your attention. Compare it to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the...

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Investors out-bid first-home buyers in booming market

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets

Another Ripley development

THE ENTRANCE: An overview of the last planned development for the fast growing Ripley area.

85 more home lots released