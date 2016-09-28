29°
Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Zara-Lee Luder with brother Zachary Luder, 6.

Community

Babes in Arms: New sister for young Zachary

'Bad Barbie'

News

'Bad Barbie' takes the cake

Appearing on ABC's Q

News

Magda Szubanski and Fiona Nash clash over same sex...

Clarence Valley Council is about to start cracking down on illegal parking.

News

VIDEO: Driver leaves wipers on, avoids parking...

Sunrise at Glamorganvale last Wednesday

Community

Kate's snap the popular choice

Keelback.

News

Snake sex pit broken up after experts called in

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

Entertainment

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True...

Buzz... so glad to have him. Rescues us each day with his antics.

News

Cats and dogs to the rescue

Baby twins Alice and Mia Mortensen were born to Luke and Cynthia Mortensen between 5.40pm and 5.55pm. Alice weighed 2.97kg and Mia weighed 3.48kg.

Community

Twins steal the show at Ipswich Hospital

Rob Crutcher

Community

Ipswich Life: Your Sunsets

A beautiful moment captured.

News

Kooka a fave with likers

Goal mouth action in the J3 grand final between Easts and Hancocks.

News

PHOTOS: Junior sport grand finals

116 Laneway, Ipswich.

Lifestyle

Likers' faves shake up Ipswich

Yazmin McCourt and Michael Faavae from Redbank Plains welcomed baby Elanyh Faavae at Ipswich Hospital on July 5. Elanyh weighed 7lbs, 9 oz.

Community

Newborns star at Ipswich Hospital

Father's Day Sunset today just south of Willowbank.

Community

Father's Day sunset a fave with our likers

Driver avoids car in front but is hit from the rear.

News

WATCH: Driver escapes crash only to get hit from...

My daughter and her dad, the greatest at making her giggle.

Community

Father's Day: Your photos and tributes

Complaints that ad resembled "amateur porn".

Lifestyle

Outrage as lingerie ad shows women wearing...

Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Aria Duncan.

Community

PHOTOS: QT's Cuties

Sailing Wivenhoe dam.

News

Somewhere over the rainbow

Jupiter's north polar region in an image taken by Juno spacecraft as it approached the planet. The spacecraft performed its first successful fly-by on August 27 out of 36 in total. Images from the fly-by will be much closer than this one, which was taken more than 700,000km away from Jupiter. The first fly-by passed about 4200km from Jupiter's clouds.

News

Celebrating Juno: NASA's best images of Jupiter

US President Barack Obama ends up in a Photoshop battle on Reddit

News

Barack Obama in VR goggles sparks photoshop war

Memorial tattoo for my baby that didn't make it last year...

News

Ink and You: 'Too beautiful for earth'

Community

55 years in the making: Welcome baby Alice

Wivenhoe sunset taken last Sunday.

Community

Plenty of likes for 'Wivenhoe sunset'

Community

28th Sep 2016 9:00 AM

THE Queensland Times takes photos in the maternity ward at Ipswich Hospital every Wednesday.

Babes in Arms is published every week in the QT.

Have you or someone you know welcomed a baby recently?

If so, they might star in next week's Babes in Arms page.

To feature in the paper, share your photo on the QT Facebook page or email ipswich.photo@qt.com.au.

 

