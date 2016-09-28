Babes in Arms: New sister for young Zachary

Anna Hartley Journalist I come from a small town called Peak Crossing and grew up in the country. I love the community atmosphere close-knit towns like Peak Crossing and Ipswich have. I firmly believe that everyone has a story to tell and my favourite part about journalism is meeting new and interesting people and sharing their stories. Send any news tips to anna.hartley@qt.com.au Full Profile Login to follow

THE Queensland Times takes photos in the maternity ward at Ipswich Hospital every Wednesday.

Babes in Arms is published every week in the QT.

Have you or someone you know welcomed a baby recently?

If so, they might star in next week's Babes in Arms page.

To feature in the paper, share your photo on the QT Facebook page or email ipswich.photo@qt.com.au.