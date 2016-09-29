23°
Axe-wielding man jailed for threatening family in their home

Emma Clarke
| 29th Sep 2016 5:00 AM

IT WAS a Sunday morning when an Ipswich man brandished an axe at a family as they sat on the balcony of their Peak Crossing home.

Two charges arising from the incident were among a total of 11 offences which landed Geary John Close, 26, in custody in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday.

Close was charged after he and some others became involved in a verbal argument with the complainant, who resided next door to Close's acquaintances, on August 30 last year.

The court heard he ran across the boundary line and the lawn, up the front stairs, through the gate and onto the property's verandah while holding the axe.

"It was impulsive and had nothing to do with you," Magistrate Deborah Vasta told the defendant.

"You were sticking your nose in something that was none of your business."

Police prosecutor Allison Davies said the complaint "was in fear for her life".

"The day before the was an altercation between the neighbours and tensions were high," Ms Davies said.

The offending happened days after Close climbed through the bedroom window of a woman known to him, woke her up and rummaged through her handbag, leaving through the back door of the Brassall home with her bank card.

The court heard $250 was taken from her account the same day.

Police caught Close again on September 26 last year when the stolen vehicle he was travelling in was parked on the side of the Mount Lindsay Hwy at Rathdowney.

Ms Davies said the black Holden Commodore, which was fitted with incorrect registration plates, was stolen in January 2014 but Close was not charged with stealing the car.

The court heard the shirtless Close ran from police, forced a short foot pursuit and hid under the Rathdowney Hotel.

When police caught him, Close tested positive to three dugs including methamphetmaine. Police believed Close was driving the car.

Defence lawyer Jessica Horne said Close was using ice frequently during the six week period of offending which contributed to his behaviour.

"He became engaged in something he really should have stayed out of," Ms Horne said of the property offending.

"He has become clean and healthy in custody."

Close pleaded guilty to one count each of entering a dwelling with intent by break at night, stealing, fraud, breaching a court order, forcible entry, threatening violence, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, using false registration plates, possessing tainted property, obstructing police and driving under the influence.

Ms Vasta said Close had missed out on 12 months with his children while he served 369 days pre-sentence custody.

"When you think you're going to relapse look into your little boy's eyes and think you deserve better son," she told the defendant.

"There are a lot of dealers who would love to get you back on their pay roll and take your money away from your family but don't give it to them, you deserve better than that."

Close was sentenced to a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment with 369 days pre-sentence custody declared and he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  court, editors picks, ipswich, ipswich crime

