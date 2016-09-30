AWLQ breaks its silence on controversial pound deal

The Ipswich pound and rehoming centre will be run by RSPCA after September 30.

THE animal welfare group ousted from the Ipswich pound has broken its silence, painting an unflattering picture of its relationship with the council.

After Friday, Animal Welfare League Queensland will no longer be the official manager of the council animal management facility, with the RSPCA awarded the new contract last month.

The AWLQ ran the centre for five years under a standard contract preventing it from making any public statements unless they had been approved by the council.

Now it has spilled the beans, highlighting problems it kept behind closed doors for years.

In a letter addressed to the Ipswich Community, the organisation has labelled the existing facilities "challenging" and says it wore the cost for a range of programs the council refused to pay for.

That includes transferring 55% of animals to the Gold Coast for rehoming, running a de-sexing program - at a cost of more than $110,000 - and building a community vet clinic.

"Over nine years, we encouraged Ipswich Council to improve its facilities and adopt the G2Z (Getting to Zero) model.

"When our offer to build a community vet clinic at the pound to focus on prevention of unwanted animals was refused, we established the Community Vet Clinic in Tiger St...," part of the letter reads.

The allegations shed light on a condition included by the RSPCA which says the council will be charged $200,000 if it doesn't build a new facility within three years.

RSPCA CEO Mark Townend agrees with the AWLQ that the existing facilities aren't adequate.

